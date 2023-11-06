We’re getting closer and closer to December, which means the winter-themed food events are coming in hot (or maybe “cold” is a more seasonally appropriate descriptor).

From a winter-themed dome dining experience to a self-guided dumpling crawl, here are four can’t-miss Vancouver food events to check out this week.

The second annual croissant crawl has returned this November. Embark on a self-guided croissant tour featuring limited-edition croissants all around Metro Vancouver. If you need some inspiration, we published a sneak peek at some of our favourite croissants available this year. Did we mention there’s croissant cereal?!

When: November 1 to 14

Where: Select locations around Metro Vancouver

During this unique culinary experience, you’ll enjoy food crafted and curated by female-led teams. Noteworthy chefs will collaborate with student apprentices from the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts to develop and execute a signature dish. Also, leading winemakers, sommeliers, brewers and bar professionals will serve wine, beer and cocktail creations. Your ticket will include access to 20 food and beverage tasting stations and a $20,000 silent auction.

When: November 6 from 5:30 to 10 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $200 per person

Winterlust is one of the best winter-themed dining experiences in the city. Five private domes get decked out in seasonal decor, each with its own temperature control, music controls (that’s right, you can choose your own music), and even a snow machine outside if the Vancouver weather doesn’t give us the perfect winter wonderland. There is also a menu full of delicious foods and drinks. Winterlust is offered annually on the patio at H Tasting Lounge in the Westin Bayshore Hotel.

When: Now through February

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Price: Book your reservation here

This festival is all about dumplings in all shapes and forms. You’ll sample delights like Chinese wontons, Italian ravioli, Japanese mochi, Korean mandu, Mexican empanadas, and Nepalese momos. Each restaurant will serve special tasting plates for guests to enjoy, allowing you to try all sorts of dumplings and visit new restaurants you’ve never been to before. Plus, this is a self-guided tour, meaning you can go at your own pace and eat at as many restaurants as you want.

When: November 8 from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Select restaurants around downtown Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person