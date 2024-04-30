May is finally here and with it comes so many food events.

From a Sunday Funday cookout to a California-inspired surfside pop-up, here are four food events happening in and around Vancouver you won’t want to miss.

Sunday Funday Cookout

Head on out to Superflux Beer for a Sunday funday cookout on May 5 where they’ll be serving up our new collab menu alongside their signature Birdies paella criolla.

When: May 5

Where: Superflux Beer Company — 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Time: 12 to 5 pm

The Palm Cafe Surfside Pop-up

A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe. You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.

When: May 1 to June 9

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cinco de Mayo Margarita Marathon

Score some discounted Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo, including mango, pineapple, and jalapeño options for $9. There’s nothing better than enjoying the nice weather and kicking back with a tasty marg.

When: May 3 to 5

Where: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver

The Richmond Night Market is officially open for the 2024 season, and you’ll want to bring your appetite. The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: $8.50

With files from Nikitha Martins, Daniel Chai, and Dished staff

