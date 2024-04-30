4 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: April 30 to May 5
May is finally here and with it comes so many food events.
From a Sunday Funday cookout to a California-inspired surfside pop-up, here are four food events happening in and around Vancouver you won’t want to miss.
- You might also like:
- Supercharge your Cinco de Mayo weekend with this iconic burrito deal
- New Metro Vancouver sushi spot offering 20% off all menu items for grand opening
- Wine and Dine: The ultimate rosé party comes to Vancouver this summer
Sunday Funday Cookout
View this post on Instagram
Head on out to Superflux Beer for a Sunday funday cookout on May 5 where they’ll be serving up our new collab menu alongside their signature Birdies paella criolla.
When: May 5
Where: Superflux Beer Company — 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Time: 12 to 5 pm
The Palm Cafe Surfside Pop-up
View this post on Instagram
A California-inspired, immersive pop-up experience titled Surfside is coming to Guildford Mall. Here, you’ll find palm trees, surfboards, and waves, alongside some special treats from Abbotsford Palm Cafe. You’ll also be able to get some summery drinks, including a special iced Coconut Dream beverage crafted exclusively for Surfside. This beverage features espresso and white chocolate topped off with coconut sweet cream cold foam.
When: May 1 to June 9
Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey
Cinco de Mayo Margarita Marathon
View this post on Instagram
Score some discounted Margaritas for Cinco de Mayo, including mango, pineapple, and jalapeño options for $9. There’s nothing better than enjoying the nice weather and kicking back with a tasty marg.
When: May 3 to 5
Where: Multiple locations across Metro Vancouver
Richmond Night Market
View this post on Instagram
The Richmond Night Market is officially open for the 2024 season, and you’ll want to bring your appetite. The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: $8.50
With files from Nikitha Martins, Daniel Chai, and Dished staff
Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok