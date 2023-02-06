8 Vancouver food events happening this week: February 6 to 12

With February comes Valentine’s Day, the hope of spring, and, probably, more blah winter weather, and what better way to make the most of it than packing your days with food and drink events?

From beer tastings to donut dates, this week is shaping up to be a good one.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time Only Events

Il Centro’s East Van Beer Tasting Event

This month, the Italian Cultural Centre is hosting a beer event highlighting brews from several local breweries. East Van Brewing, Luppolo Brew Company, Container Brewing, and Powell Brewery will be participating, allowing guests to try 16 different craft beers. The beers will also be paired with appetizers, including empanadas, fried chicken with cornbread, and panzerotti.

When: Thursday, February 9 from 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Il Centro — 3075 Slocan Street Vancouver

Tickets: $62.55

Donut Date Night, A Red Velvet Affair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

On Saturday, February 11, Honey Dip Studios and Jelly Gallery by Lee’s Donuts is hosting a donut date night. This Valentine’s themed evening will feature food (donuts! duh!), drinks, and live music. Tickets will get you access to a bunch of curated snacks, beverages, one alcoholic drink, a red velvet donut (which you’ll be able to decorate), a Kasama Chocolate bar, and one small bloom bouquet.

When: Saturday, February 11 from 6 to 7:30 pm and again from 8 to 9:30 pm

Where: Honey Dip Studios, 109-1535 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 per person

Manhattan Bar Collaboration Pop-Up at Botanist

The award-winning Singapore cocktail bar, Manhattan, will be joining the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Botanist team for two nights of sensory cocktail-paired dinners. Chef Hector Laguna of Botanist will pair a six-course tasting menu with three feature Manhattan cocktails and three by Jeff Savage, also of Botanist. Those who miss this experience can head to the hotel’s Lobby Lounge and RawBar the following night on February 9 to try out some special Manhattan-created cocktails.

When: February 7 and 8

Where: Botanist, Fairmont Pacific Rim — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Saturday, February 11, and Tuesday, February 14. The popular event offers guests a chance to dine among the over 65,000 animals at the aquarium. Guests will be able to enjoy a three-course meal (which includes Aburi albacore, braised beef short rib, or cast iron seared sablefish) prepared by the aquarium’s culinary team.

When: February 11 and 14, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online

Recurring Events

La Poutine Week

The annual celebration of all things fries, cheese, gravy, and more will take place in cities across Canada from February 1 to 14 this year – making the name a bit of a misnomer, as it will happen over two weeks instead of one. If this is the first time you’re hearing about La Poutine Week, here are the basics: restaurants across the country, from the West Coast to the East Coast, will participate in the festival by signing up and offering their best versions of the classic Canadian dish. The list of participating restaurants for this year have just been announced on the event’s website.

When: February 1 to 14

Where: Various restaurants

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is running until February 14, 2023. The 2022 festival featured makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, dozens of local cafés and other local spots are offering a huge array of some of the most creative hot cocoas we’ve ever sipped on.

When: Until February 14, 2023 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

Burger Bender

Match Eatery & Public House is running its annual Burger Bender event until February 26. Seven limited-time burgers are on the special menu, including a French Onion Dipper and veggie, fish, and chicken options. Burger Bender will be offered at all locations in the Lower Mainland.

When: Until February 26

Where: Match Eatery & Public House, various locations

The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver. Starting this month, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures. This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around.

When: Through February

Where: Various locations