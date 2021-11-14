Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Peru are just $554

While travel advisories have been lifted, the Government of Canada says transmission of COVID-19 continues in many countries. The federal government advises that you should be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. Follow any local public health measures while travelling, and check Canada’s travel requirements prior to departure. At this time, Canada advises to avoid all cruise ship travel abroad.

With Vancouver seemingly under constant siege of rain, it’s easy to daydream of travelling somewhere sunnier.

Right now, there are deals for roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Lima, Peru for less than $600. These tickets could be the perfect Christmas gift for the travel-lover in your life.

To find these deals for yourself, go to Google Flights. Put in Vancouver as your origin, and Lima, Peru as your destination. For your dates, pick a time in February 2022. Use the calendar to scroll through to find the cheapest prices.

We found flights from Vancouver to Lima via Aeromexico for as low as $554 round trip.

The cheapest flights were in February and March 2022 and many of them included a layover in Mexico City. Like with all flight deals, these aren’t guaranteed to last and could change frequently.

Try clearing your cookies on your browser as you look for deals to help the lowest prices possible show up on your search results.

You can check the Government of Canada’s travel advice and advisories for going to Peru to learn more.