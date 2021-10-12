If anything good has come out of the COVID-19-related travel restrictions, it’s that Canadians got a chance to be a tourist in their own country more recently.

Now, you can continue the Canadian adventures by taking a trip to Montreal for super cheap.

On Tuesday, October 12, Google Flights was showing deals on roundtrip flights from YVR to YUL for a total price of $235 from Flair Airlines.

Importantly, that price includes a carry-on bag, as sometimes cheap airfares are advertised but they don’t include the option to bring a bag on board. Since most travellers like the option of bringing at least a carry-on with them, those cheap airfares can be deceiving.

If you can truly travel light and bring only one personal bag with you under 7 kg, then your tickets could be even cheaper.

The best flight deals were for flights in the late winter and early spring of 2022.

Vice-versa, to go from Montreal to Vancouver there are also lots of deals to be had under the $300 range roundtrip with a carry-on included.

And there are plenty of flights from Vancouver to Toronto for that same price, $235, available from West Jet and Air Canada available in the early fall 2021 and in January 2022.

To travel domestically in Canada, you’ll want to have your provincial vaccine pass and a valid photo ID with you to be able to go to restaurants and participate in other activities.