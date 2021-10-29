Federal proof of vaccination document for travel now available in BC

British Columbians hoping to travel outside of the province, or the country, can now access the Canadian COVID-19 proof of vaccination for travel.

This certificate will be used for travelling in Canada by air, rail, or cruise ship, but can also be used for international travel.

The new travel rules come into effect on October 30.

From Oct 30, Govt of Canada requires people to be fully vaccinated and show federal proof of vaccination to travel by air, rail or cruise ship in Canada. You can get your federal proof of vaccination online the same way you got the BC Vaccine card. https://t.co/9zYWZaEwTS (1/2) pic.twitter.com/e14S5kBlm9 — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) October 29, 2021

The Government of Canada will require travellers to show proof of vaccination when departing from any Canadian airport, travelling on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains, or when staying on a non-essential passenger vessel for more than 24 hours, like a cruise ship.

Some exceptions will be made for those with a single shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The rules will not apply to BC Ferries, which is not requiring proof of vaccination.

How to get your federal proof of vaccination

The new documentation means you’ll have two documents related to proof of vaccination. The BC Vaccine Card, and the new federal card.

Like the BC Vaccine Card, the federal proof of vaccination can be accessed through Health Gateway, the Ministry of Health web service, by phone, or in person at Service BC offices.

The easiest way is to visit the BC health gateway website here. You’ll need your personal health number, and the dates you were vaccinated.

You can also call 1-833-838-2323.

A transition period will be in place between October 30 and November 30, which will allow anyone who only has one dose to show a negative COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours before departure.

While the new proof of vaccination can be used for international travel, the Government of Canada suggests checking in with your destination to see what forms of documentation they’ll accept.

More info about the federal proof of vaccination is available on the Government of Canada website.