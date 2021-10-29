You can fly from Vancouver to Calgary for under $150 roundtrip next spring

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events or travel outside of you’re staying, please adhere to local COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events will require proof of vaccine for entry. If you are sick, please stay home.

BC has lovely mountains, but we all know the Rockies near Calgary boast taller, more rugged peaks. Maybe it’s time for a quick alpine getaway?

If you’re interested in a Calgary adventure next year, roundtrip flights are available from Vancouver or Victoria for under $150.

Flights to Calgary from Victoria can be found for as low as $131, while a trip from Vancouver will cost you $149 roundtrip.

The flights are nonstop in both directions and are available in March, April, May, and June 2022.

Vice versa flights (from Calgary to BC) are also available for a similar roundtrip price, in case you want to share with your friends and family in Alberta.

How to find and book this deal:

Search the following on Google Flights:

Google Flights: Victoria to Calgary

Google Flights: Vancouver to Calgary Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations Find the dates that are $131 or $149 roundtrip, respectively Go to the WestJet or Air Canada websites (based on which airline offers your selected dates and price) Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip

It’s important to note that, to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccine and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.