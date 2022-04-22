NewsTravel Deals

Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Cairo are $941 right now

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Apr 22 2022, 7:57 pm
Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Cairo are $941 right now
Alexandra Shuvagina/Shutterstock

Are you ready to dust off your travel bucket list and take an adventure?

We found cheap flights from Vancouver to Cairo, Egypt, so that you could get to this hot destination for less.

If you’ve always planned to go to Egypt, there’s no time like the present!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Experience Egypt (@experienceegypt)

According to Google Flights, prices for airfare from Vancouver to Cairo are low right now.

We found that the best deals included a stopover or two, but the entire flight was still under $1,000. The flights were in September, October, and November 2022.

flight deal

Google Flights

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map.

3. Geography time! Scroll over on the map until you see Egypt – the cheapest possible flight for Cairo will pop up for you. Click on it.

4. Select the best travel dates and times at the lowest fare.

Anyone watching Marvel’s Moon Knight and loving all the ancient Egyptian themes might want to get in on this flight deal quickly.

So if seeing the pyramids has always been on your bucket list, then this could be your sign to grab your passport.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Travel Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT