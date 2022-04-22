Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Cairo are $941 right now

Are you ready to dust off your travel bucket list and take an adventure?

We found cheap flights from Vancouver to Cairo, Egypt, so that you could get to this hot destination for less.

If you’ve always planned to go to Egypt, there’s no time like the present!

According to Google Flights, prices for airfare from Vancouver to Cairo are low right now.

We found that the best deals included a stopover or two, but the entire flight was still under $1,000. The flights were in September, October, and November 2022.

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to Google Flights.

2. Click “Explore Destinations” right above the map.

3. Geography time! Scroll over on the map until you see Egypt – the cheapest possible flight for Cairo will pop up for you. Click on it.

4. Select the best travel dates and times at the lowest fare.

Anyone watching Marvel’s Moon Knight and loving all the ancient Egyptian themes might want to get in on this flight deal quickly.

So if seeing the pyramids has always been on your bucket list, then this could be your sign to grab your passport.