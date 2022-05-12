You can fly to Bali from Vancouver for only $825 roundtrip this fall

Dreaming of a tropical getaway packed with volcanic mountains, gorgeous beaches, and lush rice paddies?

If you’ve ever wanted to head to Bali, Indonesia, the price is looking right this fall.

Vancouverites can snag roundtrip flights for as low as $825 right now, with travel dates in late October through early December. The flights are offered through Japan Airlines and include one stop in Tokyo and another in Jakarta.

Just search for availability on Google flights and choose one that works with your schedule.

If you get lucky, you may end up with a long layover in Tokyo, so you could visit two countries in one trip (if Japan follows through on plans to allow tourists again in June, that is).

Indonesia relaxed COVID-19 entry requirements this spring, and travellers from Canada are eligible for a Visa on Arrival. Just remember to bring a negative PCR test within 48 hours of departure time and proof of COVID-19 vaccination — or you’ll be stuck in a five-day quarantine when you arrive.

Once you’ve snagged your flight, check out some of Daily Hive’s Bali travel guides, including the island’s regions, what to do, and where to eat (disclaimer — these were put together pre-pandemic, so Google to make sure they’re still open). Or you could always just watch Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love, where she ends her travels in Bali.

Just remember to behave appropriately while you’re there — or you could end up like the Vancouver man who got deported for dancing nude on one of Bali’s most sacred mountains.