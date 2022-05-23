Summer flights from Vancouver to Kelowna are cheaper than a tank of gas

As Vancouver has been experiencing record-breaking high gas prices, it’s actually getting more affordable to fly to some destinations than it is to fill up and drive yourself.

For example, you can get roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Kelowna this June for $78 via Flair – and that’s a lot less than a tank of gas for most people these days.

Assuming gas is $2.150 a litre and your tank holds 45 litres, a tank of gas could cost you $96.75.

We also found flights for $91 via Lynx Air and West Jet flights were going for around $161 which could still technically be cheaper than gas both ways for a larger vehicle.

Of course, you might need to rent a car while you’re in Kelowna to get around. But you also don’t need one. There are plenty of tour operators that can drive you from your hotel to the wineries, you can rent a bike, or take a taxi.

How to book the flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Put in that you’re going from Vancouver to Kelowna. Pick your dates or open up the date calendar to find the cheapest dates.

Keep in mind on the cheaper airlines you don’t always get your baggage included, but it’s pretty easy to pack light and get away without paying more.

And if you really want to seek more deals, sign up to follow the airlines that operate in Canada so that you’re alerted when they have sales on their base fare. You might be able to score 20%, 40%, or even 60% off during a sale.