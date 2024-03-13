"Changed my life": Vancouver fitness centre closure has folks reeling

An inclusive fitness centre in Vancouver has announced its closure, and its followers are reeling.

CMMN GRND, located on West 2nd Avenue, announced that March 28 will be its final day of operation.

In an announcement post from CMMN GRND on Instagram, followers of the fitness centre are expressing deep sadness, with one user going so far as to say it “changed my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CMMN GRND (@cmmngrndyvr)

“It is with the heaviest heart that we have to announce that CMMN GRND Fitness and Social Wellness Collective will be closing its doors,” the fitness centre said.

COVID-19 has been blamed in part.

“Despite pouring our souls into this endeavour, we must acknowledge the reality that we haven’t reached a sustainable state where our business could thrive while also repaying the debts incurred during our tumultuous initiation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I’m so heartbroken by this news,” one follower on Instagram said.

“This is a great loss to our community.”

Someone else said, “We are all going to [be] processing our grief for quite some time.”

Another user reflected that CMMN GRND has been life-changing.

“Not many places I can honestly say [have] changed my life. Don’t know what we’ll all do without this incredible space, people and community.”

Are you going to be impacted by this Vancouver fitness centre closure? Sound off in the comments.