Dates for Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks change for 2023

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Apr 17 2023, 9:15 pm
Honda Celebration of Light 2022 Vancouver fireworks by Team Canada. (Mark Teasdale/@ MarksGonePublic/Twitter/submitted)
Organizers of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks festival in downtown Vancouver have confirmed the dates for the 31st annual festival.

The dates for the 2023 fireworks competition are July 22 (Saturday), July 26 (Wednesday), and July 29 (Saturday).

The Honda Celebration of Light is one of Vancouver’s largest public events, typically held each summer overlapping with the BC Day long weekend and Vancouver Pride festivities.

honda celebration of light vancouver fireworks canada 2022

Honda Celebration of Light 2022 Vancouver fireworks by Team Canada. (Mark Teasdale/@ MarksGonePublic/Twitter/submitted)

robson street vancouver pride parade

Pedestrians on Robson Street during the Vancouver Pride Parade looking west towards Stanley Park. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

But for 2023, for the first time in a very long time, the Honda Celebration of Light’s final night and the Vancouver Pride Parade will not be held back-to-back over the BC Day long weekend.

The 2023 Vancouver Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday, August 6, which is on this year’s BC Day long weekend.

The fireworks attract about 400,000 people nightly to the area in and around English Bay, while the Pride Parade sees over 100,000 people.

The three participating countries for the 2023 fireworks competition will be announced in a press conference next week.

Last year, the volunteer-based group of Midnight Sun Fireworks, representing Canada, beat their competitors of Akariya Fireworks, representing Japan, and Pirotecnia Zaragozana, representing Spain.

2023 Honda Celebration of Light

