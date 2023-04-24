You can win a grand view of the Honda Celebration of Light from Concord Pacific

The skies over English Bay will light up again this summer with the return of the Honda Celebration of Light, and you could win some of the best seats in the house.

Concord Pacific has announced that it will give away over 200 grandstand tickets to celebrate its new sponsorship level for the popular Vancouver tradition.

According to Terry Hui, Concord Pacific’s President and CEO, the company understands that it is important to support all the communities that they develop in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honda Celebration of Light (@celeboflight)

You might also like: Honda Celebration of Light 2023 participating countries announced

You can go on a FREE tour of Granville Island's massive concrete plant next month

Rock gods Iron Maiden are coming to Vancouver this fall

“This year marks 23 years of supporting the Honda Celebration of Light and a 35-year commitment to the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival,” explained Hui. “To celebrate our new position as the sponsor of the Concord Pacific Grandstand, we will be giving away 200 grandstand seats to West End and Downtown seniors, families, and individuals.

“Concord Pacific is also covering the cost of available accessible grandstand tickets for all three nights of the festival.”

Concord Pacific will hold a lottery to distribute 100 tickets for West End and Downtown seniors for Australia’s performance on Saturday, July 22. An additional 100 seats will be given away to families and individuals for The Philippines performance on Saturday, July 29.

Honda Celebration of Light fans in Vancouver’s West End and Downtown can enter to win online until Thursday, June 1. The draw will be administered by Roundhouse Community Centre staff, and the winners’ names will be posted by 12 pm on Friday, June 2.

Individuals seeking accessible grandstand tickets are asked to contact the festival directly, as the 108 tickets are limited and first come, first served.

The full lineup of the 2023 competition was announced this morning, with Australia lighting up the skies on Saturday, July 22, by Mexico on Wednesday, July 26, and the Philippines on Saturday, July 29.

JUST IN… These are the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks countries! – Saturday, July 22: Australia 🇦🇺

– Wednesday, July 26: Mexico 🇲🇽

– Saturday, July 29: The Philippines 🇵🇭#CelebOfLighthttps://t.co/YB7t0zaJTf — Kenneth Chan (@iamkennethchan) April 24, 2023

“The City of Vancouver is proud to welcome the hundreds of thousands of Vancouverites, British Columbians, Canadians, and those from around the world to celebrate and enjoy this one-of-a-kind event,” said Ken Sim, mayor of the City of Vancouver, in a release. “The Honda Celebration of Light has become synonymous with summertime fun in Vancouver by bringing people together and showcasing our city’s vibrancy.”

Schedule and nations: Saturday, July 22: Australia, represented by Howard & S0ns With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Wednesday, July 26: Mexico, represented by Grupo Avacon With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show Saturday, July 29: The Philippines, represented by Blue Peacock With pre-fireworks Red Bull Air Show

Time: 10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine.

10 pm to 10:25 pm (25-minute duration each night). Rain or shine. Location: English Bay, Vancouver

With files from Kenneth Chan