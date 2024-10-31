A blaze in Vancouver this morning left a firefighter with minor injuries. The fire service was called to a home in the Kensington neighbourhood on East 33rd Avenue near Argyle Street.

Traffic disruptions along the busy East 33rd Avenue were reported as of 10 am; however, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, the road is slowly reopening to traffic after efforts to contain the blaze were successful just over an hour after arriving at the scene.

“Firefighters are on scene on the 1700 Block of E 33rd ave for a working fire at a residential house. Crews making entry to fight the fire and conduct search efforts. E 33rd closed between Victoria and Fleming.” the service shared on social media Thursday morning.

Later, it updated its post to share that no one inside the home was hurt and that the fire is not believed to have spread to any neighbouring structures.

The cause of the fire was not provided, but VFRS said that investigators were on the scene.