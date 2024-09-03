Downtown Vancouver streets closing for fire captain's funeral procession this week

Several blocks of downtown Vancouver will be closed this week as first responders gather to remember a firefighter who passed away last month.

The City of Vancouver has announced that Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services (VFRS) will honour Captain Ron Hegedus and pay respects to his family with a funeral procession and service on Thursday, September 5.

Hegedus passed away on August 16 after a courageous battle with occupational cancer.

— Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) September 3, 2024

“Captain Ron Hegedus was a proud Vancouver firefighter for over 24 years,” said VFRS Fire Chief Karen Fry in a release. “Tragically, he succumbed to his battle with cancer, a disease that he contracted as a result of his career.

“As a city and department, we will continue to honour his sacrifice and continue to do everything we can to reduce cancer risks for firefighters. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and colleagues.”

The funeral procession and motorcade will take place on September 5 at 8:50 am and the public is invited to observe and pay respects.

Commuters are also being warned of rolling road closures between 7 am and 2 pm on the following streets:

1000 Smithe Street (Thurlow to Burrard) from 7 am to 9 am

1000 Haro Street (Cul-de-sac to Thurlow) from 7 am to 9 am

800-1000 Thurlow Street (Rosemary Brown Lane to Henshaw Lane) from 9 am to 10 am

1000 Nelson Street (Thurlow to Burrard) from 10 am to 2 pm

800-1000 Burrard Street (Nelson to Smithe) from 10 am to 2 pm

“Captain Hegedus was more than just a firefighter — he was a true hero who met every challenge with courage and commitment,” said Mayor Ken Sim. “Ron’s legacy isn’t just about service and sacrifice; it’s a powerful reminder of the incredible impact one person can have on an entire community.”

Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local #18 has invited all uniformed emergency services personnel to take part in the procession.

— Van Fire Fighters (@IAFF18) August 16, 2024

Street parking around St. Andrew’s Wesley Church will also be limited due to a service scheduled for Thursday.

“Ron was more than just a colleague — he was a friend, mentor and leader to us all,” added President Katrina Davison of IAFF Local 18. “His warm presence, both in the halls and beyond, will be deeply missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”