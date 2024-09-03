Car-free no more: Pilot ends for Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood

First day of the Water Street Pedestrian Zone in Gastown on June 28, 2024. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

A pilot project to make one of Vancouver’s busiest tourism spots car-free is ending on Friday and traffic and buses will once again be moving along the stretch by the weekend.

In February, Vancouver City Council unanimously approved City staff’s plan to create temporary car-free spaces on Water Street between West Cordova Street and Cambie Street for July and August.

It was introduced as an effort to further develop the City’s Gastown Public Spaces Plan and improve the street for pedestrians, businesses, and events over the longer term. As a result, seating areas, flowers, traffic barriers, and temporary curbside patios have been installed.

However, many local businesses opposed the project, suggesting that foot traffic alone wasn’t enough to sustain their high rents and continued eye-watering costs due to pandemic impacts, public safety, vandalism, and inflation.

Plus, the Gastown Business Improvement Society requested that the car-free days in August be reduced, which the City complied with.

Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung shared the reason on X earlier in the summer, saying that they were still working on making the project work for everyone.

“Early public feedback is extremely positive. But we know biz feedback is mixed: a number appreciating the vibrancy and an increase in sales and patrons, and some citing a decrease in sales due to access challenges. We’re looking at that,” she wrote.

Update on #Gastown pedestrian pilot. We’re taking all feedback & are alive to concerns raised by some local biz, and taking steps to support them in the pilot incl to start: ✅ bolder access signage on adjacent streets

✅ ⬆️ promotion/advertising of Water Street Pedestrian Zone… pic.twitter.com/De4Jv3HcmR — Sarah Kirby-Yung 楊瑞蘭 (@sarahkirby_yung) August 2, 2024

It wasn’t the only car-free space to experience pushback. Another pilot project in Kitsilano along Yew Street near the popular beach was taken down after just a month.

In Gastown, at least, there were hints that the project could return next summer, pending a few factors, but on Tuesday, the City of Vancouver didn’t make any promises.

“This summer’s pedestrian zone pilot has been a valuable learning experience for the City,” says Lisa Parker, City of Vancouver director of public space and street use. “Our staff are currently analyzing the feedback and data gathered during this process, and we will present our findings in a report to Council later this fall.”

Mayor Ken Sim said it was a “great opportunity” and expressed his thanks to everyone who came and enjoyed the people-first street.

“A big thank you to all the businesses for their participation, to the event organizers for creating such engaging experiences, and to the thousands of visitors who helped turn this iconic destination into a vibrant, welcoming community space for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

The furniture and barriers will be taken down in the coming days, so there will be some more ongoing impacts.

“Temporary traffic changes will be in place throughout the week to accommodate removal activities. Please follow all detours, plan ahead and expect delays. Full vehicle access to Water Street will be restored by end of day September 6 and the #50 bus will return to its regular route on September 7,” the City of Vancouver said Tuesday.

A limited-time promotion was also introduced, offering free parking at EasyPark Lot 126 at 151 West Cordova Street, accessible from West Cordova Street—just across from the Woodwards complex during the project. Daily Hive has reached out to the Gastown Business Improvement Society and will update this piece regarding whether the weekly free parking for up to three hours has also ended.

With files from Kenneth Chan and Amir Ali