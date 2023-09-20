Vancouver apartment building sees third fire in three months (PHOTOS)

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services are once again on the scene of a fire at an apartment building in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, for the third time in as many months.

The building, which is at 414 East 10th Avenue, has been unoccupied since late July after a massive fire tore through the structure and left 70 residents displaced.

However, since then, the building has been fenced off and is slated to be torn down.

The fence doesn’t appear to have worked in keeping people out, as firefighters say squatters have broken into the damaged structure and are believed to have started two fires inside recently.

The latest fire on Wednesday afternoon was on the fourth floor, inside an apartment, and the cause is under investigation.

There was no one present when firefighters arrived to tackle the fire, and they were able to douse it quickly before it spread to any neighbouring buildings.

Security of the building is the responsibility of the owner.

“Not very often you have three fires in the same building,” Acting Asst. Chief Chris Gill told Daily Hive. However, it isn’t uncommon for fires to be started by unhoused people, who may be lighting a candle, cooking, or other activities inside these structures.