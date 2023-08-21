FoodNewsRestaurants & BarsCrimeUrbanized

Fire destroys a once-beloved Vancouver music venue along East Hastings (PHOTO)

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Aug 21 2023, 5:41 pm
Fire destroys a once-beloved Vancouver music venue along East Hastings (PHOTO)
Vancouver Museum | City of Vancouver

A onetime well-loved music venue in Vancouver has been ravaged by a fire over the weekend.

The building, located at 109 East Hastings, used to be known as the Smilin’ Buddha Cabaret, but the owner had shuttered the building in recent years.

According to the Neon Rainbow website, legendary musician Jimi Hendrix once took the stage at the dive bar, and the Canadian band 54-40 started their careers in the space decades ago, even going on to name an album after it in the ’90s.

The neon sign, created in 1950, lit up the East Hastings block for decades. (www.vancouverneon.com)

For those concerned that the 800-pound historic neon sign went up in flames, they can be assured that it was saved, as it is now in the care of the Museum of Vancouver.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services says it was an act of arson, as the blaze was intentionally set with gasoline in a nearby dumpster.

The fire was among the dozen of incidents emergency crews responded to in just a 24-hour period, at a time when dry conditions persist and the province remains in a state of emergency due to a record-breaking fire season.

Claire FentonClaire Fenton
+ Dished
+ News
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Crime
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.