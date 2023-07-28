Several people rescued from apartment fire in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant (VIDEO)

News

Jul 28 2023, 2:58 pm
Several people had to be rescued by Vancouver fire crews after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

Just before 9 pm on Thursday, Chief Karen Fry posted on Twitter that crews were responding to the structure fire at 414 East 10th Avenue.

According to Fry, there were multiple rescues by crews and one firefighter was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Dozens of people living in the building are now being helped by Emergency Health Services.

This fire has also caused a number of power outages for customers in the area. According to BC Hydro, more than one thousand customers are without electricity this morning.

Hydro expects power to be back on around 9:30 am.

More to come…

