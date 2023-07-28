Several people rescued from apartment fire in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant (VIDEO)

Several people had to be rescued by Vancouver fire crews after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

Just before 9 pm on Thursday, Chief Karen Fry posted on Twitter that crews were responding to the structure fire at 414 East 10th Avenue.

1/1 update on fire at 414 E 10th A reception centre has been set up for the occupants Crews working to extinguish this fire. 40 unit apartment building 40 + residents being assisted by ESS 1 FF transported to hospital. Since been released@VanFireRescue @IAFF18 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) July 28, 2023

According to Fry, there were multiple rescues by crews and one firefighter was taken to hospital and has since been released.

A fire broke out on Thursday night at an apartment building in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant. @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/sCZuQgZWOh — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) July 28, 2023

Serious fire in East Vancouver tonight, just a few blocks east of Broadway and Kingsway. We’ve lost power in our building now noticing a few others have too. pic.twitter.com/m908mlSgcR — TheresaGray (@MissTGray2019) July 28, 2023

Dozens of people living in the building are now being helped by Emergency Health Services.

Aftermath of the apartment fire in Mount Pleasant. It was a 3rd alarm fire and several of the suites look severely damaged. @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/ff2uVy0dBY — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) July 28, 2023

This fire has also caused a number of power outages for customers in the area. According to BC Hydro, more than one thousand customers are without electricity this morning.

Hydro expects power to be back on around 9:30 am.

More to come…