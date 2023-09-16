A vehicle fire in downtown Vancouver early Saturday morning left one firefighter with minor injuries and forced guests at a nearby hotel and hostel to evacuate.

A video posted on X by user @ SarcasticallyAJ shows firefighters tackling the blaze that sent a plume of grey smoke into the dark sky.

Massive fire downtown rn Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/yOp1n5Rnsi

— AJ ♡ 🇧🇦🇲🇪 (@SarcasticallyAJ) September 16, 2023

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morin Pierre Morin told Daily Hive that they believe the fire broke out after 2 am in the rear of the building at 1020 Granville.

“So we evacuated the hostel, we evacuated the Hotel Belmont,” stated Morin, who said there were no casualties.

However, there was one firefighter injury.

“He’s since been checked and released,” said Morin. “Forty firefighters responded.”

He added that the Sameson Vancouver hostel will likely be closed at least for a week or two.

Although Morin confirmed it was a vehicle fire, the cause is still “undetermined.”

He also stated that, as a result, most of the 1000 block along Granville will be closed for most of the day.