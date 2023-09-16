News

Hostel and hotel evacuated after vehicle fire breaks out in downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 16 2023, 6:48 pm
Hostel and hotel evacuated after vehicle fire breaks out in downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)
SarcasticallyAJ/X

Irish Mae SilvestreIrish Mae Silvestre
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.