Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) is addressing the recent wave of violent crime in the city, and it is essentially asking for help.

In recent weeks Vancouver has seen rampant violent crime, and the straw that broke the camels back for VFRS seems to be the incident on Granville Street this past weekend. VFRS had to call VPD for support “when a man presented a danger to himself and the public.”

A statement from VFRS suggests that not only local governments, but also provincial and federal governments need to do more to address the multiple crises facing Vancouver.

While VFRS does respond to more calls than just fires, the rate at which it is being called to support incidents like the Granville attack isn’t sustainable.

“Local governments alone can’t address these challenges—we need support from all three levels of government and believe these requests are aligned with the provincial and federal governments’ past statements and commitments. We encourage these investments to be expedited and prioritized.”

“Relying solely on emergency service providers to address these culminating and overlapping crises is unsustainable,” reads the VFRS statement.

Over the previous 6 days our firefighters responded to: 67 fires, 217 alarm calls, 128 overdoses. 24/7, they will be there @IAFF18 pic.twitter.com/S0Iw9TLMzI — Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (@VanFireRescue) July 27, 2022

VFRS Captain of Public Information Matthew Trudeau told Daily Hive about how many calls were related to medical emergencies last year. In 2021, VFRS attended 63,689 calls, and 49% of those were medical.

“Better prevention measures are both more pragmatic and humane for everyone who calls Vancouver home,” the VFRS statement adds.

VFRS also states it acknowledges the public’s concerns around safety in the city. The Granville attack “culminated after weeks of major fires in Vancouver, unsafe conditions to residents on the DTES, and other weather-related pressures that our emergency services have to navigate on top of regular duties.”

Lee Lax, the vice president for Vancouver Fire Fighters IAFF Local #18, thanked Vancouver Police for coming to the aid of firefighters this past weekend.

“We want to thank the Vancouver Police Department who quickly came to our aid, protected our members and the public, and ultimately de-escalated an incredibly dangerous situation. In addition, all emergency support — including the ambulance paramedics — who provided unparalleled support and bravery.”