"Not as advertised": Here's what tourists are saying about Gastown

As the City of Vancouver prepares to tackle the Downtown Eastside encampment, Vancouver tourists — and specifically Gastown visitors — are not enthused.

Tourists from around the world are getting an up close look at the problems of homelessness as well as the drug crisis pushing into historic Gastown.

Many of the negative reviews on Gastown left by tourists were visits that took place within the last month.

One of the reviews recommends not visiting Gastown if you have kids, and other tourists reflect on drugs, homelessness, and unsightly events like seeing people use alleys as toilets. A tourist from New Zealand suggests that they booked a hotel in Gastown and, after walking around, they never ventured back.

“Not recommended especially if you have kids”

“There is homelessness which I completely understand exists in big cities, but I was not expecting the open use of drugs and needles.”

They mentioned that this was the first time they’d seen this in real life “and it was disturbing.”

“So many websites and blogs suggest visiting Gastown and the steam clock, but honestly, you should give this area a miss.”

“No go area”

This review from a visitor from the Netherlands actually states that the area close to the waterfront is fine.

“We went for a stroll through Gastown to Chinatown, but take my advice, don’t.”

They say that “nothing happened,” but that they had never seen so many homeless in their life. They suggest taking a car or an Uber, not walking.

“It is literally a tented camp, in front of houses and stores.”

They claimed that there were hundreds of people, if not more.

“History, Shops, Tourists and a Warning: Gastown Tips”

A review left by a visitor from Santa Barbara, California, suggests that Gastown is still worth a visit.

“Vancouver, like most big cities, has a serious homeless and drug issue.”

They continue that the “residents won’t bother you if you don’t bother them. Keep moving. Be careful at night.”

This review ends by saying that it’s well worth a visit, but to be smart and safe.

Before and after the pandemic

While many of these reviews were left within the last month, the negative sentiments thanks to the poverty stricken Downtown Eastside stretch back to 2021 and 2020.

There were multiple reviews that cautioned visitors to be careful at night, or just to stay away altogether.

If you go back in time through Tripadvisor, the reviews tend to become more favourable for Gastown pre-pandemic. While you’ll still see the occasional review talking about a bad experience with homelessness in the area, most of the reviews tend to be positive.

There are also some good reviews that have been left recently, but a majority of the reviews left in 2021 and 2022 tend to at least mention homelessness and poverty in the area. It remains to be seen whether the decampment in the Downtown Eastside will have a positive impact on the neighbourhood.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Gastown Business Improvement Association for comment.