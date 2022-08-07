Granville Street machete attack leaves four in hospital with life-altering injuries

Vancouver Police have released more details about a violent incident in the Granville Entertainment District on Saturday night.

Police are investigating after “a man allegedly attacked four people with a machete inside a rooming house” on Granville Street.

“VPD officers were called by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services around 10 pm after a man set his suite on fire inside a rooming house near Granville and Smithe streets,” said police.

“The man subsequently attacked and stabbed four people inside the building.”

Officers arrived and confronted the suspect, who was still armed. Police fired shots and the suspect was injured. The suspect was taken to hospital where they are getting treatment for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Another four people, victims of the machete attack, are in hospital for serious and life-altering injuries.

The VPD Major Crimes Section and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. are investigating.

This latest incident on Granville Street is the second consecutive weekend with a police-involved shooting in Vancouver.

Last weekend, one VPD officer was injured, and police shot one suspect in an incident on the Downtown Eastside.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.