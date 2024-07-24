Hugh Jackman excitedly shares what he loves about Vancouver

2009fotofriends/Shutterstock | TORONTO - JULY 23: Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman attend the Deadpool & Wolverine live ETALK Special in Toronto, ON on July 23, 2024. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images for Disney)

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are out and about promoting the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine flick, and at a recent screening event in Toronto, Jackman was able to gush about all the things he loves about Vancouver.

The highly anticipated Marvel flick releases this Friday, and on Tuesday night, Jackman was in attendance with his co-star Reynolds. Shawn Levy, the director, producer, and writer, was also in attendance.

At one point during the event, Daily Hive asked Jackman about Vancouver, where both prior Deadpool films were filmed.

Jackman started by sharing that he has stayed in Kitsilano and West Vancouver before listing off a bunch of things he likes about Vancouver, including the Grouse Grind.

That’s right, Wolverine has done the Grouse Grind, which even took Reynolds by surprise, prompting a “wow” from Deadpool himself.

“He knows his stuff,” Reynolds added.

“I love skiing there, my son went to school there,” Jackman told Daily Hive.

He also spoke about how great the Japanese food is in Vancouver, calling it “incredible.”

One X user reacted to Jackman’s comments, suggesting he would “whoop these two in the Grouse Grind.”

Considering Reynolds and Jackman’s fitness levels, that seems hard to believe, but you never know.

While Vancouver isn’t as prominently featured in Deadpool & Wolverine as it was in Deadpool and Deadpool 2, the skyline did make a brief appearance in the final trailer, released earlier this week.

How excited are you about the release, and do you already have your tickets? Let us know in the comments.