A Vancouver family is recovering after they say they caught a thief in their home on camera while away on vacation, and they think he’d been watching them.

Daily Hive received an email from John Chiang, whose family was on vacation on March 8 when the incident occurred.

The family’s home is in the Riley Park area and we were informed that $15,000 worth of handbags and a safe were stolen.

While the Vancouver Police Department was notified, and there is an active investigation into the break-in, the family is still concerned for its safety.

A reader sent me a terrifying video of someone who had broken into their home in the Riley Park area of #Vancouver while they were on vacation. Imagine a thief like this in your baby’s room. pic.twitter.com/dOPT6WLzIp — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) March 15, 2023

Chiang said the man in the video used a planter to climb into one of the home’s windows. On the night of the incident, Chiang claims VPD told the family they would look for the suspect, “but that’s about it.”

They haven’t heard back since.

The family is also worried that the suspect was watching them for some time before the incident.

“I think he’s been watching us because I saw someone with the same stature and limp back in August on our security cam.”

Vancouver police told Daily Hive that they are “investigating a break and enter” at the address where the incident occurred.

“No suspects have been arrested, but the file is an active investigation.”