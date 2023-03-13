"Underage youth" arrested after Metro Vancouver bar staff bear-sprayed

The 200 Block of Columbia Street where the incident took place. (Google Maps)

New West police hope that members of the public may have more information following an incident involving staff at a Metro Vancouver bar being bear sprayed.

The incident occurred on March 9, just after 11:30 pm.

Officers with the New Westminster Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Columbia Street after staff at a bar were assaulted by a suspect using bear spray.

There are a few establishments that serve liquor in that area of New West, including Georgie’s Local Kitchen and Bar, Stefanos, and Taverna Greka.

According to a release from New West police, staff at the bar told a “group of underage youth” to leave the establishment. Police were told that staff was then assaulted and the group of youths fled toward Columbia SkyTrain Station before being arrested by members of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

New West Police Sergeant Andrew Leaver commented on the incident, stating that people in the service industry deserve better.

“People working in the customer service field deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” Leaver said.

He also had a message for parents.

“I hope parents take this opportunity to speak with their children about just how serious charges of assault with a weapon are, and how a conviction of assault with a weapon can change your life.”

Just three days before this incident, there was another bear spray assault on the 1000 block of Carnarvon Street, which seemed to be an unprovoked stranger attack.

The New West Police Department asks anyone with information to contact them at 604-525-5411.