Mom and dad likely won’t be too pleased after their 17-year-old “N” driver child was caught driving three times the limit in the family Mercedes-Benz by the Abbotsford Police Department.

The Abbotsford Police Department shared the news in a tweet and a picture of the Mercedes-Benz the “N” driver was caught in as it poured.

Police revealed that the driver was going 150 km in a 50 km zone just after 1 am.

According to the tweet, the 17-year-old Class 7 “N” driver conducted a series of Motor Vehicle Act infractions. As a result, the driver was hit with over $1,000 in fines for those infractions, and the Benz was impounded.

“The rain doesn’t stop our patrol officers from conducting traffic enforcement,” the tweet added.

People had thoughts in response to the tweet.

One user tweeted, “I’m sure this person’s parents are proud.”

Another asked, “Was his license taken away?”

Abbotsford police never specified in the tweet whether or not the driver’s license was taken away.

Someone else replied, “Why a 17-year-old needs to drive a car like that is beyond me.”



I’m beginning to think the legal age for driving needs to be raised to 19 because there are so many incidents like this or worse with young teens and cars that are far too powerful for them. Mowat is a prime example daily I see kids driving like idiots and speeding. Thanks you — Donny (@Rudy49er) March 13, 2023