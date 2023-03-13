NewsCrime

BC "N" driver caught driving three times the limit in parent's Mercedes-Benz

Mar 13 2023
Mom and dad likely won’t be too pleased after their 17-year-old “N” driver child was caught driving three times the limit in the family Mercedes-Benz by the Abbotsford Police Department.

The Abbotsford Police Department shared the news in a tweet and a picture of the Mercedes-Benz the “N” driver was caught in as it poured.

Police revealed that the driver was going 150 km in a 50 km zone just after 1 am.

According to the tweet, the 17-year-old Class 7 “N” driver conducted a series of Motor Vehicle Act infractions. As a result, the driver was hit with over $1,000 in fines for those infractions, and the Benz was impounded.

“The rain doesn’t stop our patrol officers from conducting traffic enforcement,” the tweet added.

People had thoughts in response to the tweet.

One user tweeted, “I’m sure this person’s parents are proud.

Another asked, “Was his license taken away?”

Abbotsford police never specified in the tweet whether or not the driver’s license was taken away.

Someone else replied, Why a 17-year-old needs to drive a car like that is beyond me.”

One Twitter user suggested that if this were their kid, “they’d be in deep s**t and never allowed to drive our vehicles ever again.”
Is that the stance you’d take?

 

