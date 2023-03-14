A woman in BC has been charged with Assaulting a Peace Officer in an incident involving a pellet gun.

The incident occurred on March 12 and began as a routine patrol for plainclothes police officers from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police were patrolling a closed business complex near the 31900 block of South Fraser Way, where a group of people were congregating.

Officers, who were inside an unmarked police vehicle, approached the group when a female emerged from it. The BC woman then pointed the pellet gun toward the officer’s car and fired.

She struck the police vehicle’s windshield, which caused minor damage.

After this, officers immediately exited the vehicle identifying themselves as police officers and proceeded to conduct a “high-risk arrest.”

The female in question complied with the officer’s demands and dropped the firearm, later determined as a pellet gun.

The Abbotsford Police Department has identified the female suspect from Abbotsford.

Aside from assaulting a peace officer, 49-year-old Tammy Gray has also been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief.

Based on a picture of the pellet gun, it resembles a real firearm, which according to the RCMP, is considered a prohibited device.

“AbbyPD is committed to ensuring public safety on the streets of Abbotsford. Our officers

will continue to conduct proactive patrols to identify and hold individuals carrying

weapons accountable,” Abbotsford Police said in a statement.