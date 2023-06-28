June's most expensive Vancouver listings include a stunning $26M home (PHOTOS)

It’s the perfect weather to own a mansion with ocean views, so if you have an extra $26 million to spare, the most luxurious home on this list of expensive listings in Vancouver could be yours.

Roomvu has curated this list of boujee homes, including one home with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

These are the most expensive listings in June, and we’ll start with the “cheapest.”

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was listed just one week ago by Westside Tom Gradecak Realty.

The home features 6,475 sq ft of space, and the listing states that it was designed by “legendary local architects” Pat and Chart McCulloch. It was also recently renovated by Juli Hodgson.

This large spacious home sits atop 19,000 sq ft of “meticulously landscaped property.”

The home features an open concept design, leading to a secluded courtyard with a covered outdoor kitchen, firepit and swimming pool.

The listing suggests the “modern masterpiece” has a Palm Springs vibe. Do you see it?

Thanks to some interesting design choices, pictures might say more than words for this next home.

Listed by Re/Max Select Properties, this $14.8 million home features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Built in 2019 and listed just three weeks ago, the 9,904 sq ft home is custom-built by Valentino, located in the prestigious Shaughnessy area.

The listing describes the property as having a “European aesthetic” with high-end chandeliers “adorned with “Egyptian crystals” and additional luxurious touches.

The home even features its own brick-burning pizza oven.

This next property looks like a place that Bruce Wayne could call home.

This home is a “Classic Shaughnessy Mansion,” according to the listing from Homeland Realty. The home features seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, with updates throughout.

Other unique touches include stained-glass leaded windows and high wood beam ceilings.

The home also features an updated gourmet kitchen and eating area, and a balcony overlooking a “huge front yard.”

We’re going way up in price with this listing, listed by Luxmore Realty for $23.88 million, and the home features some major White Lotus vibes.

This property, another luxurious home located in Shaughnessy, features 8,824 sq ft of space sitting on 20,000 sq ft of south-facing manicured garden.

Award-winning architect Loy Leyland is behind this home’s intriguing design.

The home features a private elevator, Versace wallpaper, a Ceaser stone countertop and other design touches imported from Italy.

The listing states the home has a “European gutter.”

Last and certainly not least (because it’s the most expensive home on this list), is this stunning home located in the UBC area.

Ocean views are one of the main draws for this property, and pictures indicate that they’re just as gorgeous as the listing suggests.

This home has only been listed for a week and features 5,888 sq ft of space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Not only will the owner of this home have fantastic views of the water, but also of the mountains.

The home features six parking spaces and is surrounded by a 27,000 sq ft lot.

