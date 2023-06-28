Real EstateArchitecture & DesignVancouver HomesUrbanized

June's most expensive Vancouver listings include a stunning $26M home (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 28 2023, 6:47 pm
June's most expensive Vancouver listings include a stunning $26M home (PHOTOS)
Does this scream $26 million? (Royal Pacific Realty Corp.)

It’s the perfect weather to own a mansion with ocean views, so if you have an extra $26 million to spare, the most luxurious home on this list of expensive listings in Vancouver could be yours.

Roomvu has curated this list of boujee homes, including one home with seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

These are the most expensive listings in June, and we’ll start with the “cheapest.”

2545 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver — $13,998,000

expensive vancouver home

WESTSIDE Tom Gradecak Realty

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home was listed just one week ago by Westside Tom Gradecak Realty.

WESTSIDE Tom Gradecak Realty

The home features 6,475 sq ft of space, and the listing states that it was designed by “legendary local architects” Pat and Chart McCulloch. It was also recently renovated by Juli Hodgson.

WESTSIDE Tom Gradecak Realty

This large spacious home sits atop 19,000 sq ft of “meticulously landscaped property.”

expensive vancouver home

WESTSIDE Tom Gradecak Realty

The home features an open concept design, leading to a secluded courtyard with a covered outdoor kitchen, firepit and swimming pool.

expensive vancouver home

WESTSIDE Tom Gradecak Realty

The listing suggests the “modern masterpiece” has a Palm Springs vibe. Do you see it?

WESTSIDE Tom Gradecak Realty

WESTSIDE Tom Gradecak Realty

1487 Minto Crescent — $14,800,000

expensive vancouver home

RE/MAX Select Properties

Thanks to some interesting design choices, pictures might say more than words for this next home.

RE/MAX Select Properties

Listed by Re/Max Select Properties, this $14.8 million home features seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

RE/MAX Select Properties

Built in 2019 and listed just three weeks ago, the 9,904 sq ft home is custom-built by Valentino, located in the prestigious Shaughnessy area.

RE/MAX Select Properties

The listing describes the property as having a “European aesthetic” with high-end chandeliers “adorned with “Egyptian crystals” and additional luxurious touches.

expensive vancouver home

RE/MAX Select Properties

The home even features its own brick-burning pizza oven.

RE/MAX Select Properties

1790 Angus Drive — $15,800,000

Homeland Realty

This next property looks like a place that Bruce Wayne could call home.

Homeland Realty

This home is a “Classic Shaughnessy Mansion,” according to the listing from Homeland Realty. The home features seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, with updates throughout.

Homeland Realty

Other unique touches include stained-glass leaded windows and high wood beam ceilings.

Homeland Realty

The home also features an updated gourmet kitchen and eating area, and a balcony overlooking a “huge front yard.”

Homeland Realty

1351 Laurier Avenue — $23,880,000

expensive vancouver home

Luxmore Realty

We’re going way up in price with this listing, listed by Luxmore Realty for $23.88 million, and the home features some major White Lotus vibes.

Luxmore Realty

This property, another luxurious home located in Shaughnessy, features 8,824 sq ft of space sitting on 20,000 sq ft of south-facing manicured garden.

Award-winning architect Loy Leyland is behind this home’s intriguing design.

Luxmore Realty

The home features a private elevator, Versace wallpaper, a Ceaser stone countertop and other design touches imported from Italy.

Luxmore Realty

The listing states the home has a “European gutter.”

5915 Newton Wynd — $26,800,000

expensive vancouver home

Royal Pacific Realty Corp

Last and certainly not least (because it’s the most expensive home on this list), is this stunning home located in the UBC area.

Royal Pacific Realty Corp

Ocean views are one of the main draws for this property, and pictures indicate that they’re just as gorgeous as the listing suggests.

expensive vancouver home

Royal Pacific Realty Corp

This home has only been listed for a week and features 5,888 sq ft of space with five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Royal Pacific Realty Corp

Not only will the owner of this home have fantastic views of the water, but also of the mountains.

expensive vancouver home

Royal Pacific Realty Corp

The home features six parking spaces and is surrounded by a 27,000 sq ft lot.

Royal Pacific Realty Corp

expensive vancouver home

Royal Pacific Realty Corp

Which of these luxurious homes is your favourite?

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Real Estate
+ Architecture & Design
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.