The six cheapest homes available in Metro Vancouver right now (PHOTOS)

We feel good a-boat this one. (RE/MAX All Points Realty | Zoocasa)

While Metro Vancouver is one of the least affordable areas in Canada, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find something not exorbitantly priced, and these are some of the cheapest homes currently available.

The listings are courtesy of Zoocasa and range from $289,999 for an apartment to $899,000 for a three-bedroom home.

One of the listings even floats and is a steal of a deal for sea lovers.

The cheapest listing currently available is in downtown Vancouver, between English Bay and Barge Chilling Beach — yes, Google Maps still calls it that.

It’s a cozy one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment featuring 530 sq ft of space, plus tons of natural light, listed for $289,999.

Believe it or not, pets are allowed.

Based on the photos, it looks like the apartment offers a pretty nice view of the area from the snug kitchen.

The next unit is located in Surrey and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a sizeable 1,413 sq ft of space, but somehow is the same price as the unit situated next to the beach.

Photos don’t do justice to the potential of this suite, as the pictured setup doesn’t necessarily maximize all the available space.

The listing suggests that there’s newer flooring throughout the unit, fresh paint, and stainless steel appliances.

Listed just 20 days ago, the townhouse unit is also within walking distance to Newton Plaza and Town Centre.

Another Surrey unit is the next cheapest listing for around $100,000 more than the previous units.

The furniture, which looks like it’s from the ’70s or ’80s, could use some work.

This $398,000 townhouse unit features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, listed just 24 days ago.

Some updates include kitchen, paint, floors and washroom upgrades, but will someone please think of the furniture?

The listing suggests it has easy access to a nearby bus exchange and requires a 20% down payment. The property is a leasehold.

The next home is a bit of a unicorn on this list. We featured it earlier this year, but the good news is it has received a discount.

When we covered this home earlier in the year, it was available for $420,000, which has now been reduced to $399,000.

This home likely wouldn’t suit anyone very tall, as the ceilings within the 470 sq ft space seem pretty low.

The floating home received some updates in 2021 and also in 2016. We feel good a-boat this one.

The last standalone unit in this edition of the cheapest homes in Metro Vancouver is in Burnaby, listed for $399,900.

The musician who previously lived in this pad gets major points for taste in movies and decor.

The unit features one bedroom, one bathroom and 710 sq ft of space. It also features great amenities, like a clubhouse, exercise room and outdoor swimming pool.

It’s fairly transit accessible and is pet friendly.

Last but not least is this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Maple Ridge. Listed by Exp Realty, the home offers 1,360 sq ft of space and is available for $899,900.

The home was fully updated in 2019, with upgrades including on-demand hot water, new windows, plumbing and appliances.

There are separate living and family rooms, with a nice kitchen including a peninsula counter.

Pictures of the front of the house hide the huge fenced yard and back deck.

Which is your favourite?