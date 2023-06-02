Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

The six cheapest homes available in Metro Vancouver right now (PHOTOS)

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 2 2023, 9:33 pm
The six cheapest homes available in Metro Vancouver right now (PHOTOS)
We feel good a-boat this one. (RE/MAX All Points Realty | Zoocasa)

While Metro Vancouver is one of the least affordable areas in Canada, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible to find something not exorbitantly priced, and these are some of the cheapest homes currently available.

The listings are courtesy of Zoocasa and range from $289,999 for an apartment to $899,000 for a three-bedroom home.

One of the listings even floats and is a steal of a deal for sea lovers.

 602-1534 Harwood Street

cheapest listings

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

The cheapest listing currently available is in downtown Vancouver, between English Bay and Barge Chilling Beach — yes, Google Maps still calls it that.

It’s a cozy one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment featuring 530 sq ft of space, plus tons of natural light, listed for $289,999.

cheapest vancouver

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

Believe it or not, pets are allowed.

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

Based on the photos, it looks like the apartment offers a pretty nice view of the area from the snug kitchen.

cheapest vancouver

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

204 – 13291 70b Avenue

cheapest metro vancouver

Royal LePage Global Force Realty | Zoocasa

The next unit is located in Surrey and features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a sizeable 1,413 sq ft of space, but somehow is the same price as the unit situated next to the beach.

Photos don’t do justice to the potential of this suite, as the pictured setup doesn’t necessarily maximize all the available space.

Royal LePage Global Force Realty | Zoocasa

The listing suggests that there’s newer flooring throughout the unit, fresh paint, and stainless steel appliances.

cheapest metro vancouver

Royal LePage Global Force Realty | Zoocasa

Listed just 20 days ago, the townhouse unit is also within walking distance to Newton Plaza and Town Centre.

cheapest metro vancouver

Royal LePage Global Force Realty | Zoocasa

102 – 7165 133 Street

cheapest metro vancouver

RE/MAX City Realty | Zoocasa

Another Surrey unit is the next cheapest listing for around $100,000 more than the previous units.

The furniture, which looks like it’s from the ’70s or ’80s, could use some work.

cheapest metro vancouver

RE/MAX City Realty | Zoocasa

This $398,000 townhouse unit features three bedrooms and two bathrooms, listed just 24 days ago.

cheapest metro vancouver

RE/MAX City Realty | Zoocasa

Some updates include kitchen, paint, floors and washroom upgrades, but will someone please think of the furniture?

RE/MAX City Realty | Zoocasa

The listing suggests it has easy access to a nearby bus exchange and requires a 20% down payment. The property is a leasehold.

b17 – 1525 Coal Harbour Quay Road

cheapest metro vancouver

RE/MAX All Points Realty| Zoocasa

The next home is a bit of a unicorn on this list. We featured it earlier this year, but the good news is it has received a discount.

cheapest metro vancouver

Sick keyboard likely not included (RE/MAX All Points Realty | Zoocasa

When we covered this home earlier in the year, it was available for $420,000, which has now been reduced to $399,000.

RE/MAX All Points Realty | Zoocasa

This home likely wouldn’t suit anyone very tall, as the ceilings within the 470 sq ft space seem pretty low.

Watch your head! (RE/MAX All Points Realty | Zoocasa)

The floating home received some updates in 2021 and also in 2016. We feel good a-boat this one.

301 – 9126 Capella Drive

cheapest homes metro vancouver

Stonehaus Realty Corp. | Zoocasa

The last standalone unit in this edition of the cheapest homes in Metro Vancouver is in Burnaby, listed for $399,900.

cheapest homes metro vancouver

Stonehaus Realty Corp. | Zoocasa

The musician who previously lived in this pad gets major points for taste in movies and decor.

Stonehaus Realty Corp. | Zoocasa

The unit features one bedroom, one bathroom and 710 sq ft of space. It also features great amenities, like a clubhouse, exercise room and outdoor swimming pool.

cheapest homes metro vancouver

Stonehaus Realty Corp. | Zoocasa

It’s fairly transit accessible and is pet friendly.

Stonehaus Realty Corp. | Zoocasa

21569 121 Avenue

cheapest homes metro vancouver

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

Last but not least is this three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Maple Ridge. Listed by Exp Realty, the home offers 1,360 sq ft of space and is available for $899,900.

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

The home was fully updated in 2019, with upgrades including on-demand hot water, new windows, plumbing and appliances.

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

There are separate living and family rooms, with a nice kitchen including a peninsula counter.

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

Pictures of the front of the house hide the huge fenced yard and back deck.

Exp Realty | Zoocasa

Which is your favourite?

Amir AliAmir Ali
+ Real Estate
+ Vancouver Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.