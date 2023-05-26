Two BC cities have been named among the most affordable ones in Canada, and they’re two locales that offer a very different experience. Obviously, Vancouver isn’t one of them.

The BC cities named as part of a ranking of the 14 most affordable places to live in Canada in 2023 were Abbotsford and Vancouver Island’s Nanaimo.

Abbotsford was named the seventh cheapest, while Nanaimo ranked at number nine on a ranking compiled by CompareWise.

Abbotsford

CompariseWise calls Abbotsford a stunning city, giving residents a quality of life “while still living up to its reputation as one of the cheapest places to live in Canada.”

While a house will cost you $1.1 million on average, CompareWise says if you’re not paying rent, to live a comfortable life in Abbotsford, you must be earning at least $1,120. With the average rent around $1,540 per month, you’ll need to make at least $3,000 to have a little left over for non-housing expenses.

While Abbotsford is a large city, CompareWise suggests it still gives people that “tight-knit feeling of being in a small, friendly community.”

“This is perhaps one of the most beautiful things living in the area.”

Nanaimo

The ninth-ranked Nanaimo, located on Vancouver Island, has a relatively low cost of living. CompareWise says it can be as low as $1,260, not factoring in rent. The average home price is $769,700.

For renters, you can find a room for around $1,200, and residents can live comfortably with a job that pays about $37,000 per year.

Popular activities include nature-focused fun like fishing, cycling, hiking and kayaking.

“This place allows you to live in peace, away from the bustling noise of busy cities.

And the cheapest?

The ranking has named Sherbrooke Canada’s cheapest place to live, followed by Thetford Mines and Shawinigan, Quebec.

For the complete list of cities, click here.