Dare we say, affordable? The five cheapest homes listed in Vancouver last month (PHOTOS)

Feb 10 2023, 6:51 pm
The term “affordable” isn’t one people tend to use in Vancouver, but if you look hard enough for long enough, you might get lucky with a property like one of the five cheapest homes on this list.

Some of these homes have appeared on other lists or have been relisted after being occupied; some are brand new.

These homes were listed for $422,000 or under, courtesy of RoomVu. It also seems like $400,000 to around $450,000 is the sweet spot for “affordable” homes, with most appearing to be studio condos.

Here are the five cheapest homes listed in Vancouver last month, starting with the most expensive.

104-2222 Cambridge Street ($422,000)

Starting with the most expensive home on the list is this one-bedroom “charming” studio condo. According to RoomVu, it is, unfortunately, now off the market, so someone saw the value in this purchase.

The home features a separate kitchen with granite countertops, in-suite storage and a storage locker, extra sound insulation, and a spa-like walk-in shower with body spray.

The building also features secured underground parking, and best of all, it’s a pet-friendly space, which seems rare in Vancouver.

502-55 Alexander Street ($399,000)

Another home now sadly off the market is another studio condo in the heart of historic Gastown.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better spot in a more excellent neighbourhood with views like this building offers from its rooftop.

Features include in-suite laundry, a dishwasher, a gas fireplace, and a rooftop deck. The building was also recently repiped. Showings for the home were as recent as January 26, which means it only spent a couple of weeks on the market.

213-22 East Cordova Street ($399,000)

Listed by Gary Serra from Oakwyn Realty is another home located in Gastown, another home RoomVu states is off the market now.

This unit is located inside the historic Van Horne building, featuring 10-inch ceilings with a private “sun-drenched” balcony “perfect for a morning coffee.”

Like the last listing, the location is hard to beat, with easy access to great bars, coffee shops, restaurants, and more.

1103-1534 Harwood Street ($399,000)

Finally, a home that hasn’t been scooped up yet.

This “designer renovation” in Vancouver’s West End features one bedroom, one bathroom, and a cozy kitchen.

The layout almost makes the 540 sq ft unit look spacious. While the home was built in 1965, renovations have helped it look modern and stylish.

Located at the gateway to Stanley Park and super close to English Bay, the location is excellent for beach bums.

“Storage is concealed but ample,” reads the listing. The listing also suggests it’s the perfect rental pad location.

402-138 East Hastings Street ($389,000)

The last home on this list has been featured in one of our home stories in the past, and sadly, the location might be a reason buyers are hesitant to jump into this property.

This home is located in the heart of the Downtown Eastside, which the listing refers to as “Downtown Vancouver’s East Side.”

The unit features one bedroom, a bathroom, and a washer/dryer combo.

Despite the concerns a buyer might have to purchase in this neighbourhood, it’s hard to argue about what the area offers regarding access to bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and grocery stores, including all the wonders of Vancouver Chinatown.

The building also features an aesthetically pleasing community garden in the back.

If you’re willing to make some compromises and have the dream of owning your own home, a studio like one of these condos wouldn’t be the worst place to start.

 

 

