15 things to do in Vancouver this week: May 24 to 30, 2021

Please note: As recommended by BC’s health officials, indoor gatherings of any kind and unessential travel in the province are not recommended at this time. Currently, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The last week of May is already here so let’s not waste any time! From Spot Prawn Festival 2021 to ParkerArtSalon, beautiful hikes and more, here are 15 things to do around Vancouver this week.

See also:

What: In East Vancouver at the GALLERY GEORGE, art lovers can make reservations to see Parker Street Studios artists showcased at an exhibition happening now until May 31. Part of the sixth annual ParkerArtSalon.

When: Now until May 31, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: THE GALLERY GEORGE – 990 George Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, reserve time online

What: Vancouver Opera presents a cinematic adaptation of George Bizet’s Carmen stage directed by Brenna Corner, conducted by Leslie Dala, and starring members of the Yulanda M. Faris Young Artists Program alongside members of the Vancouver Opera Orchestra.

When: Now until May 30, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual

Cost: $30, purchase online

What: There’s always plenty to do when visiting Granville Island, including treating yourself to some serious patio time. Most patios on Granville Island overlook False Creek, so you can take in the gorgeous views while relaxing on a patio with some good food and cold drinks. Here are our picks for the best Granville Island patios.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of Granville Island patios Online

What: VAFF celebrates Asian Heritage Month with four virtual panels that focus on underrepresented communities in the film industry. The panels will share insights and insider perspectives for filmmakers of diverse backgrounds as well as film industry workers.

When: May 28 and May 29

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Visitors will find over 30 farms and producers as well as food and coffee trucks at the West End Farmers Market every Saturday. Shop for fruits and vegetables, meats, treats and desserts, and more.

When: Every Saturday until October 30, 2021

Time: 9 to 9:30 am (those vulnerable to COVID), 9:30 to 2 pm (General Public)

Location: 1100 Comox St between Bute and Thurlow, Vancouver

What: Britannia Art Gallery showcases work by local artist Dorothy Doherty that explores vegetation in the Britannia area both before and during the pandemic. There is a staggered entrance into the library to ensure social distancing and there is a limit of two people in the space at any given time.

When: May 28 until August 29, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Vancouver Public Library – Britannia Branch – 1661 Napier St., Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Massy Books and Vancouver Public Library present Nisga’a writer Jordan Abel, winner of the Griffin Poetry Prize, in conversation with Billy-Ray Belcourt, award-winning poet, author, and scholar. Abel’s latest book is NISHGA, described as “an autobiographical meditation on the impact of Canada’s residential school system and how it affects contemporary Indigenous existence.”

When: May 28, 2021

Time: 12 to 1 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: While the entire spot prawn season lasts around 6-8 weeks, the highlight of the Spot Prawn Festival will be a main event held virtually on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Folks can buy tickets to a three-course, cook-your-own spot prawn dinner event to take place on that evening. Attendees will be guided through tutorials by some celebrated local chefs like Ned Bell and Angus An as they prepare their feasts at home. Ticketholders will be provided a grocery/equipment list along with recipes and a video link prior to the big event.

When: May 29, 2021

Time: 7 to 8 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $28.21, purchase online

What: Paddles Up! is an exploration of the history of the Canadian International Dragon Boat Festival. See unique artifacts, hear athlete stories, and discover the festival’s cultural heritage in the exhibit.

When: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Gate A of BC Place Stadium on Beatty Street, between Robson Street and West Georgia Street

Cost: $12-$18, children 5 and under free with adult admission

What: WIMDI Speaker Series presents a talk by Lois Kelly and Carmen Medina, co-authors of Rebels at Work: A Handbook for Leading Change from Within. The webinar will teach attendees how to challenge what no longer works in their organization and make positive changes without getting thrown under the bus or burning out.

When: May 27, 2021

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Canadian Literature presents award-winning poets Liz Howard, Larisa Lai, and Canisia Lubrin in the second edition of Verse Forward. Author Phinder Dulai will emcee the virtual event, which include a conversation with the artists and a Q&A.

When: May 25, 2021

Time: 4:30 to 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: New Works’ Past Echoes in the Present is a multi-disciplinary online and open-air exhibition. The accessible and interactive cultural experience features online programming and an outdoor exhibition on the exteriors, windows and lobbies of the Carousel Theatre Studio, Ocean Artworks, Old Bridge Street Studio, Railspur Alley, The Arts Club Theatre, and Waterfront Theatre.

When: May 24 to 31, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Virtual and on Granville Island

Cost: Free

What: Laugh Wild Comedy presents a virtual comedy showcase with Ray Morrison, Luke Perm, Christine Hackman

and more. Hosted by Jessica Pigeau.

When: May 30, 2021

Time: 7 to 8:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Museum of Vancouver and Chinese Canadian Museum present Elder Larry Grant in a virtual conversation on identity, culture, and connection. The event will also feature photos and clips from the documentary “All Our Father’s Relations”, as featured in the companion exhibitions A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia hosted by the Chinese Canadian Museum and Museum of Vancouver.

When: May 26, 2021

Time: 5 to 6:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: Time to stretch out those legs and hit the great outdoors. Rain or shine, it’s a fine time to chase some views and conquer the trails. To get you started, we’ve put together a bumper list of hikes of all varieties across Metro Vancouver, the North Shore, Bowen Island, the Fraser Valley, and the Sea-To-Sky. From lush green forests to roaring waterfalls, from rocky beaches to epic sunsets, you’re sure to find some inspiration to get you outdoors.

When: Any day

Time: Any time

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free