Stars on Ice performance set for Rogers Arena in October

With everyone looking forward to a post-pandemic world, here’s a sign of hope: a show announcement at Rogers Arena.

Stars on Ice has announced dates for its cross-Canada tour this fall, including a stop in Vancouver on October 27.

Among the top-level figure skaters slated to perform:

Kurt Browning (four-time world champion)

Elvis Stojko (two-time Olympic silver medallist, three-time world champion)

Kaetlyn Osmond (three-time Olympic medallist, 2018 world champion)

Jeffrey Buttle (Olympic bronze medallist, world champion)

Kaitlyn Weaver & Andrew Poje (three-time Canadian dance champions)

Meagan Duhamel (three-time Olympic medallist, two-time world champion), and Dylan Moscovitch (seven-time Canadian pair champion and Olympic silver medallist)

Alissa Czisny (two-time United States champion)

The new production, entitled “Journey,” will “effortlessly glide fans into an on-ice visual exploration of the myriad of feelings experienced over the past year, all while learning to adapt and grow in this new world in which we live,” according to the media release.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 20 at 10 am, starting at $27.10, through StarsOnIce.ca, Ticketmaster.ca, and charge by phone at 1-855-985-5000. Special “on-ice seating” is also available. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more and can be purchased by phone at 604-899-4625.

2021 tour schedule

October 8: Halifax, NS

October 10: Ottawa, ON

October 11: Laval, QC

October 15: Toronto, ON

October 16: Hamilton, ON

October 17: London, ON

October 20: Winnipeg, MB

October 22: Kelowna, BC

October 23: Calgary, AB

October 24: Edmonton, AB

October 26: Victoria, BC

October 27: Vancouver, BC

