Music lovers rejoice! TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival returns this summer with a huge lineup of shows, and organizers are ensuring that the performances are accessible to everyone.

The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival has unveiled its extensive program of free streamed concerts and workshops for its 35th Anniversary event from June 25 to July 4. It includes 52 performances, six interactive workshops streamed from Tom Lee Music Hall, and the annual Colloquium to check out.

These free events are in addition to the recently announced ticketed program, which includes artists from Vancouver and BC as well as international stars streaming from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris.

The over 100 virtual ticketed events follow Provincial Health Office’s guidelines, with plans for limited in-person attendance also being developed in the event that health orders are updated to allow small gatherings.

See also:

The centrepiece of TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival’s free program are four daily concerts streamed from Granville Island and Railtown. Tune in at 12 pm and 1:30 pm for performances from Ocean Art Works on Granville Island, 2:30 pm for a stream from Performance Works on Granville Island, and 4:30 pm for performers at The Ironworks in Railtown.

Featured artists in the free program include Dawn Pemberton, Alvaro Rojas, Lydia Hol, The Krystle Dos Santos Band, Eli Davidovici, and more.

The Festival has also partnered with performers in Europe for two special multi-artist concert streams this year. On June 26 at 5:30 pm, catch Trio Vatcher, Stadhouders, Petrucelli, Michael Moore’s Dice Cup, and OMAWI live from Amsterdam’s famous BIMHuis. And on July 3 at 5:30 pm enjoy a concert live from Paris with Roberto Negro, Duo Les Métanuits, and Papier Ciseau.

All streamed performances will be hosted on Coastal Jazz & Blues Society’s YouTube channel from broadcast date until 11:59 pm on July 6, 2021.

The 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting daily workshops streamed from Tom Lee Music Hall at 3:30 pm on Zoom from June 27 to July 2. Register to learn from acclaimed artists like pianist Roisin Adams, electronic musician and pianist Quincy Mayes, and guitarist Ayla Tesler-Mabe.

Another festival highlight is the annual Colloquium, produced in collaboration with UBC and the International Institute for Critical Studies in Improvisation and hosted at the Western Front. The online event on June 26 features talks by Kevin McNeilly, Fay Victor, and Darius Jones. There will also be a program of solo and duo works streamed live from the Western Front on July 3 and 4.

35th Annual TD Vancouver Jazz Festival

When: June 25 to July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance should health orders be updated to permit small gatherings.

Cost: Free and ticketed events. More information online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the TD Vancouver Jazz Festival