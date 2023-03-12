20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: March 13 to 19

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last official week of winter has arrived!

Say so long to the season and get ready for spring by having fun around Vancouver!

From BC Beer & Beverage Fest to Sza, Monster Jam and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from March 13 to 19.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Headlining the first BC Beer & Beverage Festival are a pair of acclaimed Vancouver-based bands. Juno nominees Five Alarm Funk are an eight-piece band known for their catchy rhythms, horns, and gang-chant vocals.

World-renowned fusion group Delhi 2 Dublin is also bringing “Subcontinental Pop” to the party. The group has performed in front of tens of thousands on concert stages throughout the world, from Glastonbury to Burning Man.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 4 to 5 pm (VIP Tasting Hour), 5 to 8 pm (General Tastings)

Where: TRADEX Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $29.99 to $59.99 in advance, purchase online

You might also like: What's the craic? 10 St. Patrick's Day and Celtic events happening in Vancouver

Werq The World: "RuPaul's Drag Race" stars are taking over Rogers Arena this summer

10 family-friendly things to do in Metro Vancouver during spring break

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: African Fashion Week Vancouver presents an exciting catwalk showcase by notable designers at Newmont Stage at BMP Theatre Centre. The evening will also feature arts, music and dance performances, awards, exhibition and Marketplace, and more.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Newmont Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre – 162 West 1st Avenue #203, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 plus fees, VIP also available. Purchase online

What: The last of the Red Hot Lovers by iconic playwright Neil Simon introduces the audience to a happily married successful businessman and father of three going through a midlife crisis. Barney Cashman has realized that his entire life can be described by the word, “nice,” and that isn’t good enough anymore.

When: March 17 and 18, 2023 (Surrey), March 24 to 26, March 29 to April 1 (New Westminster)

Time: Various times

Where: Surrey Arts Centre – 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey; Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Western Canada’s largest annual Celtic celebration takes place on March 17 and 18 and features live performances on two stages, a curated marketplace, a family zone, a photo booth, food trucks, a beer tent, and more.

Celtic entertainment lined up for the free two-day event includes Jas Minh, the Irish Dancing Drag Queen, Eire Born Irish Dancers, The Whiskeydicks, Fight Outside featuring Brian O’Brien and Paul Caldwell, Lavengro, a pop-indie band from Derry, Ireland, and rising singer-songwriter Shane Beirne from Carrick on Shannon in Roscommon, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 18, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Friday), 10 to 9 pm (Saturday)

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s Brews with Views returns this St. Patrick’s Day with a special mountaintop event. Guests will sip, savour and sample beers from local breweries, as well as tasty Irish-inspired food. There will also be live music served up by The Whiskydicks.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 2:30 to 5 pm

Where: Summit Lodge at Sea to Sky Gondola – 36800 Highway 99, Squamish

Cost: $45, purchase online

What: ​Vancouver indie-pop faves Fake Shark and Edmonton alt-pop makers The Royal Foundry team up for a show at Biltmore Cabaret.

Fake Shark has just released their new single “Save Me”, and has had their music streamed over 4 million times as well as played 2 million views on YouTube. Their songs have also been heard on Netflix’s Pretty Little Things, CBS’s Love Island, MTV Catfish, and Showtime’s Dice.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Biltmore Cabaret – Vancouver 2755 Prince Edward Street, Vancouver

Cost: $16.50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The BC Home + Garden Show returns to BC Place with everything you need to whip your home and garden into shape. The exhibition will feature home improvement, design, culinary and garden experts to inspire you and your home this spring. Celebrity guests include HGTV Canada’s Bryan Baeumler and professional organizer from GoSimplified, Megan Golightly.

When: March 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Thursday and Friday, 10 am to 9 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $11-$16, children 12 and under free. Half-price tickets are available after 4 pm. Purchase online

What: One of the city’s most unique date experiences is back in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Nights at the Aquarium, the exclusive dining experience at the Vancouver Aquarium, is happening on Friday, March 17. Enjoy a three-course meal paired with beer sponsored by Stanley Park Brewing. And yes, solo diners are welcome to join the fun.

When: March 17, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: From $150 per person ($120 for members), purchase online

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break. During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

When: March 15 to 19 and March 22 to 26, 2023

Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Various prices, pre-book online

What: World champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks will be tearing up the dirt in epic competitions of speed and skill. And you can even get up and close with the mighty machines at Monster Jam.

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Time: 7 pm (Friday and Saturday), 1 pm (Saturday and Sunday). Pit Party from 10:30 am to 12 noon

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Insomnia Festival is taking over the TRADEX in Abbotsford and this year’s headliner is Dutch DJ and music producer Tijs Michiel Verwest, better known as Tiësto.

The Grammy winner is the first to be awarded DJ Magazine’s “No. 1. DJ in the World” title for three consecutive years

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 6 pm to 1 am

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition Centre – 1190 Cornell Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online starting Thursday, January 12 at 10 am

What: The Improv Centre’s House Teams step into the spotlight for two shows on Granville Island. Catch the rising stars in The Tenured Leftovers, Scram!, Seven Kids in a Trench Coat, and Snack Table during the Sunday showcases.

When: March 19 and 26, 2023

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Freehouse Collective is throwing a massive St. Paddy’s Weekend Party at six of its popular Vancouver locations from Friday, March 17, to Sunday, March 19.

Guests will enjoy a delicious menu of special food and drinks at all locations throughout the month. And until March 19, you can enter to win an amazing trip for two to Dublin, Ireland.

When: March 17 to 19, 2023

Where: Brass Fish, Butcher & Bullock, Cinema, Sing Sing, The Lamplighter, and Three Brits

Tickets: Free, RSVP online

What: Ugandan-born comic Arthur Simeon has been featured on CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud and The Debaters. The Toronto-based comedian has been invited to perform at the Just For Laughs comedy festival eight times and has also appeared on CBC Television, HBO and the Comedy Network. Hosted by Chris Griffin.

When: March 18, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Laugh Track Comedy Club – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25, purchase online

What: Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Dine Around Delta is organized by Delta Tourism, and participating locations will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu.

When: March 3 to 19, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Delta. See the list online.

What: Grammy Award-winner SZA is bringing The S.O.S North American Tour is coming to Vancouver on Sunday, March 19.

SZA’s music has been streamed over 7.2 billion times worldwide across all platforms. She has also been named to the TIME100 Next List, been awarded the Soul Train Music Award for Best New Artist and broke the record for the most streamed R&B song by a female artist on Apple Music in its first week.

When: March 19, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: As We Rise is an exhibition organized by Aperture and curated by Elliott Ramsey. The photography exhibit at The Polygon Gallery showcases more than 100 photographs from the Wedge Collection, Canada’s largest privately owned collection committed to championing Black artists.

Discover images chosen from Aperture’s recently published book of the same name, including photographs from African diasporic culture from both sides of the Atlantic.

When: Wednesday to Sunday until May 14, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 8 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of True to Place: stímetstexw tel xélte explores the artistic practice of 10 Northwest Coast Indigenous artists. The group exhibition is curated by artist and muralist Xémontalót Carrielynn Victor (Stó:lō) and spotlights a spectrum of colour palettes in paintings on a variety of mediums, such as canvas, wood, and digital creations.

When: Now until March 19, 2023. (Open Wednesday to Sunday until April)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: The Molson CARHA Hockey World Cup, presented by Lulu Island Winery, is set to take place in Richmond from March 19 to March 26, and it promises an unforgettable week full of family-friendly fun and hockey camaraderie.

Known as “the Olympics of recreational hockey,” the event happens only once every four years and attracts participants from all over the world. This year, approximately 100 teams from 10 countries will travel to Richmond to compete.

The best part? All of the games are completely free for the public to attend!

When: March 19 to 26, 2023

Time: Varies by game

Where: All games take place at the Richmond Olympic Oval and Richmond Ice Centre. The feature game will take place at Minoru Arena