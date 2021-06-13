15 things to do in Vancouver this week: June 14 to 20

BC’s Founding College of Massage Therapy Education

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The last week of spring is officially here, so let’s make the most of it! From A Tasting of Indigenous Cultures to Shop the Block, Imagine Van Gogh and more, here are 15 things to do around Vancouver from June 14 to 20.

What: An immersive exploration of the rich history and cultures of Indigenous cuisine and wine in BC. Viewers will meet Paul Natrall, second-generation chef and owner of Vancouver’s Indigenous food truck, Mr. Bannock, and Ryan Widdup, manager and sommelier of the Okanagan’s picturesque Indigenous World Winery. Learn how to make authentic bannock from home and learn about the history and practices behind Indigenous wine.

When: June 15, 2021

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: The Canadian premiere of Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ takes place from June 11 to 20, featuring a floral trail of over 50 pop-up installations created by Vancouver’s top florists. Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ promises a bevy of Instagram-worthy sights, including floral couture mannequins, giant floral hearts, and flower-bombed antique cars.

When: Now to June 20, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations in Downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The West Coast College of Massage Therapy hosts Information Sessions to learn about their 20-month, full-time Registered Massage Therapy program. If you are looking to start or change careers, Registered Massage Therapy may be right for you. There are lots of job opportunities, great pay, flexible hours and the opportunity to make a difference in the health and wellbeing of others. WCCMT campus is conveniently located steps from both New Westminster Skytrain stations.

To attend email: [email protected] Reference: DailyHive

When: Due to increased COVID-19 restrictions this event will be held virtually via Zoom

Tickets: Email: [email protected] to register

What: Experience Capilano Mall’s NOSH Foodie Fest ― a virtual event happening throughout June. Taste, sip, and savour yummy activities from the comfort of your kitchen. Don’t miss out on virtual cooking classes, custom jar label workshops, a food styling and photography tutorial, and even an online tea party with etalk’s own Danielle Graham!

When: June 1 to June 30, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: The Nosh website and @shopcapilanomall

Cost: Free

What: Art Walk Strathcona is a self-guided tour of five billboards along East Hastings where Strathcona’s galleries are showcasing contemporary art from Indigenous and Canadian artists. Plus enter to win prizes by photographing the art billboards and sharing to your Instagram account using #ArtWalkStrathcona and tag @madeinstrathcona.

When: Now until June 14, 2021

Time: Anytime

Where: Various locations along East Hastings in Strathcona

Cost: Free

What: Shop the Block, presented by Grosvenor, brings together local vendors, food trucks, and immersive art installations to enjoy at 2150 Alpha Avenue in Burnaby. Treat yourself to some of Vancouver’s top food trucks, then shop for one-of-a-kind items from local artisans curated by BC Shop Local. Enjoy art installations by three Vancouver Mural Festival artists — iheartblob, Yuan Zhang, and Ngô Kỳ Duyên, aka Jo and check out a pop-up art gallery hosted by West Vancouver’s Benjamin Lumb and an immersive art experience room by Siloh and muralist Drew Young beginning July 9.

Make sure to arrive early as the first 100 guests to arrive on opening day will receive a complimentary tote bag with $100 in food bucks redeemable throughout all Shop the Block dates.

When: June 18 and 19, July 9 and 10, July 23 and 24, August 13 and 14, August 27 and 28, 2021

Time: Fridays from 4 to 10 pm and Saturdays from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 2150 Alpha Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: Free

What: Travel virtually to the U’mista Cultural Centre in Alert Bay, BC with Sara Fulla, where you’ll learn about the history and cultural significance of Potlatches as well as the artistic practices of cedar weaving, song and dance. Viewers will then be transported to the remote Great Bear Rainforest in Klemtu, BC, where they will meet Sierra Hall at Spirit Bear Lodge. From harvesting traditional foods and wildlife watching to viewing petroglyphs and historical tours, Spirit Bear Lodge fosters deep connections to place and land.

When: June 17, 2021

Time: 2 to 3 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free, register online

What: North Vancouver-based Lamondance (LMD) is a contemporary dance and training company led by Artistic Director Davi Rodrigues, who has over 30 years of professional dance experience and more than 18 years experience as a dance educator, choreographer and director. LMD performs a livestreamed edition of Before Dawn as part of the 2021 Vancouver International Dance Festival season.

When: June 18, 19 and 20, 2021

Time: June 18 and 19 at 7 pm, June 20 at 4 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free or by donation, purchase online

What: The Backyard Cookout Series is hosted on The Boxcar’s back patio and features a rotating lineup of chefs operating out of Tacofino’s original food truck. Monday, June 14 showcases smash burger slinger Between 2 Buns. On Monday, June 21, Jason Sussman of Tacofino and Dallah El Chami of Superbaba will be working side-by-side in the truck making tacos and shawarmas. Then on Monday, June 28, you’ll find Keith Allison of Sea Monster Noodle and Pizza Coming Soon in the truck. Every Monday one dollar from The Boxcar’s cocktail special will go towards a different local charity, which means cocktails will be a-flowing as well.

When: June 14, 21 and 28, 2021

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: The Boxcar’s back patio – 923 Main Street, Vancouver

What: The Indian Summer Festival (ISF) celebrates its 11th anniversary with a series of 10 curated online and hybrid events spanning from music, performing arts and literary discussions. There are two in-person events during this year’s festival to check out, including a self-guided walking tour of the Punjabi Market and Vox.Infold at Lobe Studio, the only 4D sound studio of its kind in North America.

When: June 17 to July 17, 2021 (except July 1)

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person

Cost: Various, purchase tickets and passes online

What: A virtual forum, Reimagine Granville Street, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and Daily Hive, will discuss the future of the street. Chris Fair (president and CEO of Resonance Consultancy) will start the virtual forum with a presentation on the vision for Granville Street outlined in a report earlier this year by the DVBIA and Resonance. This will be followed by a panel discussion led by moderator Karm Sumal (co-founder and CEO of Daily Hive) and panellists Charles Gauthier (outgoing president and CEO of the DVBIA), Christina Kuypers (senior vice president of revenue management, exhibition, and location-based entertainment for Cineplex), Nate Sabine (director of business development of Blueprint), and Kristina Lao (artist; member of Music BC’s board of directors; Prolific Media Holdings). Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit their own ideas and questions to the panel.

When: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Zoom webinar (link to be sent upon registration). Register by email at [email protected] in advance of the session.

Cost: Free

What: It’s Italian Heritage Month in Canada and you don’t need to board a plane to discover Italian culture. Vancouver is filled with ways to discover a piece of Italy — order an amazing dish with a glass of wine or Aperol Spritz, learn how to speak the language, or discover the country’s secrets through an online tour.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various locations across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list online

What: VFS Writing presents Sketchy Business, two nights of sketch comedy written by Vancouver Film School students and performed by some of the city’s funniest performers. Directed by Morgan Brayton and produced by Evan Pitt-Payne.

When: June 16, 2021

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks is a new food truck pop-up series in Vancouver’s South Granville neighbourhood. The new food truck “pod” is brought to you by The South Granville BIA and features Vancouver’s top food trucks at West 10th Avenue and Fir Street on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am to 8 pm. Vendors will rotate, but you can expect to see some of your favourites like Mom’s Grilled Cheese, Mr. Arancino, Reel Mac and Cheese, Shameless Buns, and Tornado Potato, to name just a few.

When: Fridays and Saturdays until September 4, 2021

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: West 10th Avenue and Fir Street

What: Imagine Van Gogh, the immersive digital art exhibition touring around the world, is at the Vancouver Convention Centre. The exhibition, which hails from Europe, features over 200 of the famed Dutch artist’s paintings projected onto surfaces, transporting visitors to the heart of his work — allowing the audience to “literally enter the artist’s world of dreams.”

When: Now until August 29, 2021

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre — 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

