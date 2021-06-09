FVDED in The Park announces tentative dates for two-day festival

One of Western Canada’s top music festivals, FVDED in The Park, has shared details surrounding plans for 2021.

Organizers announced on Thursday that they’re working to finalize the details for this year’s event. One of the possibilities includes a two-day festival that would take place in the fall.

“We have a potential back-up plan for FVDED in the Park on September 10 and 11, 2021,” the event shared in an Instagram post. “We are in ongoing conversation with the City of Surrey and Fraser Health on where the restrictions may be in summer and beyond.”

Organizers say that there will be an update on the festival lineup as soon as they receive a “go-ahead from all parties.”

The update was cautiously optimistic, however, as organizers stressed that they “must remain realistic.”

“We must remain realistic and be aware that FVDED may have to be moved again to 2022. Once our details are confirmed for either option, we will announce the plan for tickets and refunds at this time.”

They added that festival passes for 2020 will be honoured for the new dates. Additionally, those who keep their festival passes will be given a “FVDED legend pack,” which includes a pre-loaded card for drink and merchandise, a fast pass for entrance, and a pre-sale discount for future events.

“We will continue to work on the potential festival for 2021 and will keep you updated as things move forward. We once again thank you for your ongoing patience and all of your love and support.”

Presented by Blueprint and Live Nation Canada, the annual event draws 45,000 attendees, and features top names across multiple genres – from hip-hop and rap to R&B, electronic, pop and more.

Headliners for 2020 included artists such as Flume, G-Easy, Illenium, Alesso, Alison Wonderland, and Gucci Mane, among others.

When: September 10 and 11, 2021 (tentative)