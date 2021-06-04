Virtual talks to discuss revitalizing Granville Entertainment District

What kind of activations, policies, and strategies should be put in place to catalyze the revitalization of the Granville Entertainment District?

A virtual forum, Reimagine Granville Street, presented by the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association and Daily Hive, will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 to discuss the future of the street.

Investments in the street are needed to breathe new life into entertainment so it can remain relevant for decades to come. A clear direction is needed now, as Vancouver’s arts, culture, retail, and business sectors work to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The critical discussion will build on the vision for Granville Street outlined in a report earlier this year by the DVBIA and placemaking firm Resonance Consultancy.

They suggested mixed-use, commercial-primary redevelopments that bring in new foot traffic to the street, spurring a dense cluster of dining establishments to form a “restaurant row” destination, repurposing road space for permanent patios and wider sidewalks, redesigning the public realm, and activating the street with public art and major events and festivals.

As a step towards achieving this goal, Vancouver City Council is set to decide next week on the DVBIA’s proposal to temporarily close a portion of the GED to vehicles on weekends this summer. This would be a pilot project for activating the street for pedestrians.

Chris Fair, the president and CEO of Resonance, will start the virtual forum with a presentation on this vision.

This will be followed by a panel discussion led by moderator Karm Sumal, the co-founder and CEO of Daily Hive.

The panelists include Charles Gauthier (outgoing president and CEO of the DVBIA), Christina Kuypers (senior vice president of revenue management, exhibition, and location-based entertainment for Cineplex), Nate Sabine (director of business development of Blueprint), and Kristina Lao (artist; member of Music BC’s board of directors; Prolific Media Holdings).

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit their own ideas and questions to the panel.

Reimagine Granville Street

When: Tuesday, June 15, 2021

Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Zoom webinar (link to be sent upon registration). Register by email at [email protected] in advance of the session.

Cost: Free

Daily Hive is a proud partner of Reimagine Granville Street