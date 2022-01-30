15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 31 to February 6

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger with Bentall Centre!

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

So long January and hello February! We’re gearing up for the new month by bringing you the rundown of fun events around town.

From a Taylor Swift tribute to powwow classes and more, here are 15 things to check out in Vancouver from January 31 to February 6.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift What: Enjoy all of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits – “Shake It Off”, “Love Story”, “Wildest Dreams” – performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church. When: February 4, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Panther City Lacrosse Club in NLL action at Rogers Arena.

When: February 5, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Public Library hosts an online event with Jeffrey Wong of the Wong Association and Doris Chow of the Youth Collaborative for Chinatown. Learn how to fold the lucky red envelopes into a popular shape, then discover common Lunar New Year customs around the red envelope tradition.

When: February 3, 2022

Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Online

Cost: Free, register online

What: Got Craft? Virtual Foodie Market is a great way to check out 40 locally-based chefs, bakers, and makers creating small-batch food and drink. Shop from the comfort of your home for a variety of delicious goods including teas, chocolates, baked goods, sauces, and more. Plant-based, gluten-free, and low-sugar options are also available.

When: February 3 to 6, 2022

Time: Anytime

Where: Online