15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 31 to February 6
Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
So long January and hello February! We’re gearing up for the new month by bringing you the rundown of fun events around town.
From a Taylor Swift tribute to powwow classes and more, here are 15 things to check out in Vancouver from January 31 to February 6.
Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
What: Enjoy all of Taylor Swift’s biggest hits – “Shake It Off”, “Love Story”, “Wildest Dreams” – performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.
When: February 4, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm
Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Vancouver Warriors vs Panther City Lacrosse Club
What: The Vancouver Warriors take on the Panther City Lacrosse Club in NLL action at Rogers Arena.
When: February 5, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Lunar New Year: The Secret of the Red Envelopes
What: Vancouver Public Library hosts an online event with Jeffrey Wong of the Wong Association and Doris Chow of the Youth Collaborative for Chinatown. Learn how to fold the lucky red envelopes into a popular shape, then discover common Lunar New Year customs around the red envelope tradition.
When: February 3, 2022
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm
Where: Online
Cost: Free, register online
Got Craft? Virtual Foodie Market
What: Got Craft? Virtual Foodie Market is a great way to check out 40 locally-based chefs, bakers, and makers creating small-batch food and drink. Shop from the comfort of your home for a variety of delicious goods including teas, chocolates, baked goods, sauces, and more. Plant-based, gluten-free, and low-sugar options are also available.
When: February 3 to 6, 2022
Time: Anytime
Where: Online
Robson Square Ice Rink
What: Situated under the covered outdoor plaza at Robson Square, the rink operates seasonally when temperatures begin to dip. The rink also has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.
When: Daily until the end of the season
Time: Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm; Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm
Where: 800 Robson Street, Vancouver (Robson Street and Howe Street)
Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)
Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
What:The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet return until February 14, 2022. The name change signals new participating neighbourhoods and municipalities. The 2022 festival features makers outside of Vancouver located in North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.
This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has over 40 vendors with 67 participating locations you can head to in order to get in on one of the 106 different hot chocolate flavours up for order.
When: Now until February 14, 2022 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2022
What: PuSh Festival, Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 12 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 4.
When: Now until February 6, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Venues Across the Lower Mainland and Select Programming Online
Tickets and Passes: Online
Celebrations and Revelations 2022 – A free online concert in celebration of Black History Month
What: Vancouver Public Library presents Celebrations and Revelations 2022 For African Heritage Month, an online concert experience produced by Culturepreneur Joy Bullen. The concert will be available all February long on YouTube and features performances by accomplished musical brothers Rashaan Allwood and Yanick Allwood as well as award-winning professional performance artist Shayna Jones.
When: February 1 to 28, 2022
Time: Anytime
Where: Online via YouTube
Cost: Free
Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection
What: Griffin Art Projects, a non-profit art residency and gallery in North Vancouver, presents Per Diem: The Gerd Metzdorff Collection. The collection was assembled over a period of more than thirty years and features drawings, paintings, photography, installations and sculptures. Artists included in Per Diem include Linda Benglis, Andy Warhol, Cindy Sherman, Donald Judd and more.
When: Fridays to Sundays from February 4 to May 8, 2022
Time: 12 to 5 pm
Where: Griffin Art Projects – 1174 Welch St, North Vancouver
Admission: Free, advance registration required
LunarFest Celebrations – Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square
What: LunarFest Celebrations by Asian-Canadian Special Events Association takes place at Vancouver Art Gallery Plaza – šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square on February 5 and 6. Check out live performances, community booths, and more for the whole family to enjoy.
When: February 5 and 6, 2022
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Powwow Classes with Raven Spirit Dance
What: Powwow dancer and teacher Nyla Carpentier is leading online Adult Powwow and Family Powwow classes for Raven Spirit Dance Society. Participants will work up a sweat, building stamina and muscles as they learn different styles of powwow dance and the basic steps of traditional, jingle, and fancy.
Each series run for six weeks, with the adult class starting on February 5 and the Family Powwow beginning on February 7. Participants can register in advance or drop into the Zoom classes by donation to RSD.
When: Every Saturday from February 5 to March 12 (Adult), Every Monday from February 7 to March 13 (Family)
Time: 3 to 5 pm (Saturdays), 5 to 7 pm (Mondays)
Where: Online via Zoom
Cost: By donation, register online
African Descent History Month by African Descent Society BC
What: The African Descent Society BC celebrates and honours the pioneers, heroes and trailblazers who forged the path forward for people of African descent and all of humanity. All month long they host a variety of events as well as collaborate with other organizations, including walking tours, live performances, forums and discussions, and more.
Visit www.adsbc.org or email [email protected] for more details.
When: Various dates from February 2 to 28, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Various in-person locations and online
Treat yourself to delicious Lunar New Year eats
What: With some tasty celebrations around the corner, we had to ask ourselves, where can we find the best Lunar New Year eats in Vancouver? Whether it’s a dine-in feast, a show-stopping spread at a restaurant, or a tasty sweet treat, all of these offerings will ensure your holiday celebration is a delicious one.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
Hidden Wonders
What: Hidden Wonders is the next edition of Shawn Farquhar’s Cabaret of Wonders, and the acclaimed magic performance is held in a secret location in downtown New Westminster. All shows will be held following BC Health measures.
Shawn is a World Champion of Magic, has performed on Ellen, fooled Las Vegas headliners Penn & Teller twice on Fool Us, and had his magic featured on shows like Fringe, Shut Eye, and X-Files.
When: Various dates in February and March 2022
Time: Various showtimes
Where: Secret location in New Westminster. Guests will be provided with address and password
Tickets: Online
Word Vancouver: World Read Aloud Day
What: Word Vancouver and Children’s Writers and Illustrators BC celebrate World Read Aloud Day event with readings from childrens’ authors Mark David Smith (The Weird Sisters: A Note, A Goat, and a Casserole), Mahtab Narsimhan (Valley of the Rats), and author/illustrator Jami Gigot (Starboy – Inspired by the Life and Lyrics of David Bowie). Hosted by author K.A. Wiggins (Threads of Dreams).
When: February 2, 2022
Time: 11 to 11:45 pm
Where: Online
Cost: Free