15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 24 to 30

The Lantern City and Vancouver Short Film Festival are just two of the events you should check out in Vancouver this week. (Left: Vancouver Short Film Festival,/Submitted, Right: The Lantern City/Facebook)

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The last week of January is upon us so let’s make the most of it!

Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered with a list of 15 fun things to do from January 24 to 30. Check out Vancouver Short Film Festival, Harlem Globetrotters, and more.

What: Vancouver Short Film Festival (VSFF) returns for its 12th annual festival from January 28 to February 6, showcasing innovative and original short films from across the country. VSFF 2022 will showcase 51 films in six programmes in the virtual festival, with online screenings available to viewers Canada-wide through Eventive Virtual. All entries in the festival are also eligible for cash and in-kind prizes totalling over $30,000.

When: January 28 to February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Vancouver to spread game in this all-new, family-friendly experience. Don’t miss ankle-breaking crossovers, ball-handling wizardry, and an in-game dunk contest. Take your outing to the next level with the Magic Pass Pre-Show event, Celebrity Court Pass, or one-on-one meet and greets.

When: January 26, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 2901 E Hastings St, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets available starting at $25, purchase online

What: Lights at Lafarge returns this year with modifications to adhere to current provincial health orders and public safety. This year’s winter lights display have been adjusted to create two walking loops within Town Centre Park to enjoy. Organizers are also encouraging people to visit during off-peak hours (before 6 pm and after 8 pm).

When: Now until January 31, 2022

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

What: PuSh Festival, Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 12 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 4.

When: Now until February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues Across the Lower Mainland and Select Programming Online

Tickets and Passes: Online

What: Taking place until January 31, the popular annual fest features hundreds of restaurants, each offering multi-course meals at affordable, fixed price points. This year’s event includes the Vancouver World Chef Exchange dinner series — aka when select Vancouver restaurants host one-of-a-kind collab dinners — informative classes, unique tours, and more.

When: Now until January 31, 2022

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the full list online.

What: Whistler Pride is one of the largest queer-focused ski weeks in the world. There are guided ski and snowboarding groups, evening events that comply with provincial and federal health regulations, and more to check out during the open and inclusive event.

When: January 23 to 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations in Whistler

Cost: varies depending on the event. Register online

What: The number one film on American Film Institute’s “100 Greatest Love Stories of All Time” list. The Rio Theatre celebrates the 80th Anniversary of the cinema classic starring Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman, and directed by Michael Curtiz.

When: January 27, 2022

Time: 6:20 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $13, purchase online

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: Bill Reid Gallery’s Weaving the Future showcases three established weavers – Debra Sparrow (Musqueam), Angela George (Tsleil-Waututh) and Janice George (Squamish), partnered with their students Aleen Sparrow, Deanna George, and Anita Tetreau. The exhibit spotlights the important role of mentorship and explores how sharing traditional knowledge can help create a sense of identity while promoting healing.

When: Now until January 30, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: The Society of We Are Canadians Too has created an iconic installation for Lunar New Year at Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (North Of The Vancouver Art Gallery). From January 27 to February 9, gigantic lanterns designed by Taiwanese, South Asian and Canadian artists will be set up and illuminated. The artworks represent the artists’ communities while welcoming everyone as part of the family.

Accompanying The Lantern City is an exclusively created musical piece by composer Chao-Ming Tung and pipa player Hui-Kuan Lin

When: January 27 to February 9, 2022

Where: Šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square (north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery) – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Learn the history, customs, and traditions behind Lunar New Year celebrations at this Coquitlam Heritage workshop. Instructor Jessica Yue will demonstrate a variety of traditional dances and share some basic dances with Chinese New Year music. There will also be a cooking demonstration of sesame balls or baked rice cakes, with attendees having the chance to taste the treats.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: Coquitlam Heritage at Mackin House – 1116 Brunette Avenue, Coquitlam

Cost: Free, register online

What: A free public showing of a 20-minute excerpt of 菠蘿麵包Pineapple Bun. Part of the 2022 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, the new play by Howard Dai and co-produced by Rice & Beans Theatre is centred around a bakery in Taipei. The protagonist must face their diasporic guilt as they return back their hometown. There will also be a talk-back after the performance.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: 4 pm

Where: In-person at the Vancouver Playhouse Studio – 649 Cambie St, Vancouver; and online

Cost: Free, register online

What: Here’s a tip that will make your life a lot tastier: every day can be taco day! And many of our favourite Vancouver restaurants have delicious tacos that you’ll want to try. Crunchy or softshell, crisp and fresh toppings, and of course, your choice of beef, chicken, tuna, or beans — what more could you ask for?

The Dished Restaurant Guide has got you covered with information on must-visit dining, drinks, and more that the city has to offer.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Vancouver stand up comics compete for prizes, cash and bragging rights in this weekly showcase and competition. There will be eight comedians performing, with the top two as voted by the audience comedians advancing to the The Showcase Showdown Finale on February 26.

When: January 29, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Lanalous – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10 in advance, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants are in action against the Kelowna Rockets at the Langley Events Centre on January 28.

When: January 28

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200 Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: United Players of Vancouver presents Haven by Mishka Lavigne, as translated by Neil Blackadder. The play won the 2019 Governor-General’s award for French drama and is being produced for the first time in English.

When: Preview January 27, show runs from January 28 to February 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jericho Arts Centre — 1675 Discovery St, Vancouver, and online

Tickets: Online