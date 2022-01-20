Dished Restaurant Guide: 7 places to find tacos in Vancouver
Here’s a tip that will make your life a lot tastier: every day can be taco day! And many of our favourite Vancouver restaurants have delicious tacos that you’ll want to try.
Crunchy or softshell, crisp and fresh toppings, and of course, your choice of beef, chicken, tuna, or beans — what more could you ask for?
Here are seven places to find great tacos on the Dished Restaurant Guide.
Havana
Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. You can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style. They also have an extensive taco menu filled with slow-roasted pork, aji Verde braised chicken, grilled avocado, and more.
Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-253-9119
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Deep Cove Brewing
Deep Cove Brewers and Distillers in North Vancouver are “craft certified” using sustainable BC ingredients in their beers and spirits. Visit their brewery taproom on Dollarton Highway to dig into their food menu, especially on Saturdays when the featured item is tacos. Try a bunch of hard-shell tacos filled with spicy veggies, chicken, or kimchi hoisin pork.
Address: 2270 Dollarton Hwy, 170, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-770-1136
The Park Pub
Looking for a cozy sports bar in the West End with great drinks, a delicious menu and tasty tacos? Head on down to The Park Pub on Tuesdays when the special is $2.50 tacos, with hot sauces available upon request. There are also 14 screens to watch the big game and 25 rotating beers on taps.
Address: 1755 Davie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-1831
H Tasting Lounge
Diners at the H Tasting Lounge can enjoy picturesque views of the Seawall and the Burrard Inlet along with scrumptious fish tacos on the menu. While you’re there, treat yourself to their renowned signature cocktail program and other delicious dishes. You won’t regret it!
Address: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-691-6962
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Belgard Kitchen
Belgard Kitchen at The Settlement Building in the heart of Railtown has a passion for fresh, local food, BC VQA wine, craft beer, and more. Pop by for lunch to try Korean Short Rib Tacos with grilled galbi-marinated short rib, Tuna Tacos filled with herb-crusted ahi tuna, or both.
Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-699-1989
Parallel 49 Brewing Company
Parallel 49 Brewing is a longstanding East Vancouver brewery with a wide selection of craft beer to enjoy in the 70-seat indoor dining area or their 120-seat beer garden outside when the sun is shining. They’re also serving up can’t-miss tacos in their Street Kitchen, including your choice of Carne Asada, Mushroom Asada, and Crispy Shrimp.
Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2739
Koerner’s Pub
Koerner’s Pub is a staple on the UBC campus and for good reason. Located across from the Museum of Anthropology and steps away from Nitobe Garden, Koerner’s Pub serves up quality, comfort food made with fresh, local, ethically sourced ingredients. This includes their 100% gluten-free tacos served on corn tortillas, stuffed with grass-fed BC ground chuck, free-range chicken, smoked sweet potato, or wild Haida Gwaii smoked salmon. A vegan option is also available.
Address: 1758 West Mall, Vancouver
Phone: 604-827-1443