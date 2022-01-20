Dished Restaurant Guide: 7 places to find tacos in Vancouver

The Dished Restaurant Guide is the one-stop-shop to find awesome restaurants, breweries, food trucks, bakeries, and more in and around Vancouver. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Dished Restaurant Guide community, head here to join.

Here’s a tip that will make your life a lot tastier: every day can be taco day! And many of our favourite Vancouver restaurants have delicious tacos that you’ll want to try.

Crunchy or softshell, crisp and fresh toppings, and of course, your choice of beef, chicken, tuna, or beans — what more could you ask for?

Here are seven places to find great tacos on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

Havana is inspired by the flavours, colours, and culture of Old Havana, Cuba. You can expect a hybrid of authentic Cuban cuisine combined with Pacific Northwest style. They also have an extensive taco menu filled with slow-roasted pork, aji Verde braised chicken, grilled avocado, and more.

Address: 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-253-9119

