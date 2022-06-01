Dual blade attack at Vancouver gas station leaves several injured (VIDEO)

Warning: A video featured in this article contains graphic violence.

Vancouver Police are sharing some details around an apparent dual blade attack at a gas station.

In a statement to Daily Hive, VPD stated that they’re investigating a stabbing that occurred at the Esso gas station at Hastings and Skeena streets this morning. One man was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The man wielding the dual blades has been arrested and is in custody.

A reddit user shared footage of the incident before the post was subsequently removed, but a friend of the user who submitted the video shared some of the details with Daily Hive.

While it looks like several people were injured in the video crawling around, VPD believes only one person was.

Shared by a user on reddit, what the hell is going on?#Vancouver pic.twitter.com/EbyEN8Ywjv — Amir Ali ⌨️☕️ (@AmirsDoingItAll) June 1, 2022

According to the person who took the video, the situation seemed to involve some sort of motor vehicle incident.

“A guy in a van drove into one of the dudes you see on the floor, hitting him [with the van].”

He went on to say that someone got out of the van with two blades and apparently hit someone in the head who can be seen injured in the video, before allegedly stabbing the one with the broken ankle.

In the video you can see a man holding two bladed weapons, aggressively following some of the customers.

One of the apparent victims of the incident who lives across the street reached out to Daily Hive via social media.

“I was the guy on the ground uninjured. Really screwed up sequence of events,” he said.

“The gentleman coming out of the Tim Hortons with his coffee was just heading to his truck parked on the street. Then the van just swerved deliberately into the man.”

He added that the van sent the man flying 10 feet into the air.

“After we were all trying to help the man and call 911 he grabbed two knife looking things out of the van and came running at me from behind. He swung at me and took my hat off.”

After that, he grabbed a garbage can to defend himself.

“I just hope the man who got hit and stabbed is alright.”

Vancouver Police will be sharing more info at a later time.