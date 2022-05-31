One of the suspects (Port Moody Police)

The Port Moody Police Department is requesting public assistance after a “brazen daytime robbery” where one man got pepper sprayed in connection with a Facebook Marketplace sale.

Frontline police officers responded to the incident, which occurred on May 30, just after 2 pm in the Pleasantside neighbourhood in Port Moody.

Police say the victim arranged to sell a pair of shoes he listed on Facebook Marketplace, and two men showed up at his residence. The Facebook seller was then pepper sprayed, while the two men took off with the shoes.

“The victim suffered minor injuries from the spray,” said Port Moody Police.

Thankfully, one of the suspects walked right up to a recording camera.

Police have released descriptions of the suspects involved, including a photo of one of them.

The first suspect, pictured below, is described as an Asian male around 18 years old, at 5’8″ tall, with short black hair, glasses and a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a puffy black jacket, black pants and a black Nike bag.

The second suspect is believed to be around the same age, 6’0″ tall with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white shoes.

In a statement, Constable Sam Zacharias said that police are hoping the public can assist in identifying the suspects.

He also told the public to be careful when engaging in private sales.

“We encourage the community to utilize public venues, like a police station parking lot, to exchange goods safely.”