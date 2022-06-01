The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a dual-blade attack at a gas station on East Hastings Street near Skeena.

Witnesses reported that a man hit a pedestrian with his vehicle at the Esso station just before 6:30 am. The driver then got out of his car and allegedly chased several people while wielding a knife and a machete.

Police say that a 67-year-old man was seriously injured.

Witnesses reported that the suspect punched a passerby and then turned his attention back to the pedestrian, stabbing him in the neck and back.

He reportedly attempted to steal a motorcycle parked at the station but was stopped by officers who arrived “within moments of the 911 call.”

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, and the fact that it appears random and unprovoked is extremely concerning,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“The victims and the suspect did not know each other and did not appear to have any significant interactions before the attack.”

The primary victim was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The man who got punched was also treated on the scene. The suspect, a 61-year-old man, was arrested at the crime scene.

VPD told Daily Hive earlier today that the suspect remains in custody.

“Before this incident, around 1:30 a.m., a man was seen driving the same vehicle erratically, and he fled from police in several Metro Vancouver cities,” added Constable Visintin. “When the car was boxed in by police, the driver allegedly rammed into the police vehicle and fled again.”

Earlier today, Daily Hive obtained a copy of the video, which can be seen below. Be warned; the video is graphic.