Metro Vancouver driver going double the limit has their Honda impounded
A Honda Civic driver was punching well over his weight in Metro Vancouver on Remembrance Day, as they were clocked driving double the limit at speeds of 180 km in a 90 km zone.
The driver in question was heading westbound on Highway 7 near the King Edward overpass in Coquitlam when RCMP observed the driver’s grey Honda Civic racing by.
Now, the driver is facing a $483 fine and has had his vehicle impounded for seven days.
Coquitlam RCMP told Daily Hive that the driver has a Class 5 license and was issued an Excessive Speeding ticket contrary to Section 148(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act.
RCMP detachments from around the province are urging drivers to obey signs and speed limits, particularly as we dip into colder weather, creating less safe road conditions.
A statement from the Coquitlam RCMP notes that speed is the leading cause of death on BC roads.
Last month, the Surrey RCMP had to pull over a driver twice within minutes for speeding.
