A 48-year-old Sherbrooke man was the recipient of not one, not two, but four speeding tickets in the span of half an hour earlier this week.

The bizarre series of events took place on Tuesday in the Eastern Townships between Potton and East Bolton. According to a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) news release, the driver, who was behind the wheel of a pickup truck with a trailer attached, was first stopped by highway authorities for going 112 km/h in a 90 km/h zone around 10:15 am.

That first stop resulted in a $124 fine and the issuing of two demerit points.

About 15 minutes later, as the man continued down route 243, he was stopped once again by police. This time he was caught by SQ going 20 km over the speed limit in a 70 km/h area.

Rather than learning his lesson by then, the man kept on his merry way — with a heavy foot, of course.

Less than two minutes later, he was caught on the speedometer at 110km/h on Route 245. By the third infraction, highway police began to tail his car. Unsurprisingly, he was caught speeding a fourth time, this time going 126 km/h in a 90 km/h zone — 36 km/h over the speed limit

Sûreté du Québec revealed that he was met with a $272 fine and three more demerit points for the final infraction.