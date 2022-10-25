BC driver clocked going nearly 100 km/h over speed limit in Alberta

A BC man was clocked going nearly double the posted speed limit in Alberta this past weekend, driving at a wild 199 km/h.

Alberta Sheriffs shared on its Facebook page that a member of the Sheriff Highway Patrol was conducting routine enforcement outside of Grande Prairie on the evening of October 22 when he spotted a vehicle travelling at high speed toward a residential area at about 7:15 pm.

The sheriff used his radar equipment and recorded the driver going 199 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The sheriff was able to safely intercept and pull over the driver and a subsequent investigation uncovered traffic offences in addition to speeding: the driver, who is from BC, did not hold a valid driver’s licence and didn’t have valid insurance.

The driver, a man in his early 20s from Castlegar, BC, received a court summons, which is automatic in cases when a motorist exceeds the posted speed limit by more than 50 km/h.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is a $2,000 fine or six months in jail, or both. A conviction also carries six demerit points and the court has the option to suspend the offender’s licence.

“Nearly 25% of fatal collisions in Alberta involve drivers exceeding the posted speed limit or travelling too fast for weather and road conditions,” the post stated.

“Excessive speed can pose a significant threat to the safety of people on Alberta’s highways, which is why speeding is one of the top enforcement priorities for the Sheriff Highway Patrol.”