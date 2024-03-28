NewsCrime

Missing 28-year-old Surrey woman "may be a victim of foul play": police

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Mar 28 2024, 7:07 pm
Missing 28-year-old Surrey woman "may be a victim of foul play": police
IHIT

Twenty-eight-year-old Navdeep Kaur of Surrey has been missing for over a month, and now the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation. 

In a statement Thursday, IHIT said the young woman was last seen on Thursday, February 22, at 10:30 pm near 78 Avenue and 123 Street in Surrey. Her family reported her missing on Friday, February 23. 

“After an extensive investigation by the Surrey RCMP’s Missing Persons Unit, evidence was collected that has led investigators to believe that Ms. Kaur may be a victim of foul play,” the homicide unit said. 

Kaur is described as a South Asian woman who weighs about 125 lbs and is 5’5″ tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.

IHIT, which is responsible for investigating homicides, suspicious deaths, and high-risk missing persons where foul play is suspected, is working with Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the BC Coroners Service. 

If you know where Kaur is, please contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop