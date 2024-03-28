Missing 28-year-old Surrey woman "may be a victim of foul play": police

Twenty-eight-year-old Navdeep Kaur of Surrey has been missing for over a month, and now the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

In a statement Thursday, IHIT said the young woman was last seen on Thursday, February 22, at 10:30 pm near 78 Avenue and 123 Street in Surrey. Her family reported her missing on Friday, February 23.

“After an extensive investigation by the Surrey RCMP’s Missing Persons Unit, evidence was collected that has led investigators to believe that Ms. Kaur may be a victim of foul play,” the homicide unit said.

Kaur is described as a South Asian woman who weighs about 125 lbs and is 5’5″ tall, with long black hair and brown eyes.

IHIT, which is responsible for investigating homicides, suspicious deaths, and high-risk missing persons where foul play is suspected, is working with Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Section, and the BC Coroners Service.

If you know where Kaur is, please contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].