The Vancouver Police Department says it’s investigating a report that a stranger tried to coax a teen boy into performing sex acts near a SkyTrain station this week.

The interaction happened around 8 pm on March 22 outside 29th Avenue Station at Duchess Street and Euclid Avenue in East Vancouver. Police say a man approached a 13-year-old boy and asked where he lived and where he was going.

The boy tried to walk away but the man followed him — and asked if he wanted to perform sex acts on the man.

“This must have been a frightening and disturbing experience for the teenager, who was just walking home when he was approached by a man who made him feel unsafe,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. “The teen did exactly what he was supposed to do by quickly going somewhere safe and reporting the incident to a trusted adult.”

The boy went home and told his family, who contacted police.

Officers are now asking any witnesses to the incident to come forward. Police describe the suspect as a South Asian man between 20 and 30 years old with a skinny build. He stood approximately 5’8″ and had short dark hair and a moustache. He was carrying a blue umbrella at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0600